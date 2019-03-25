The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

Students meet SGA candidates

SGA+President+candidates++created+%22Meet+the+Candidates+Rally%22+flyers.+%28Flyers+from+SGA+Candidates%27+twitter+accounts.%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

Students meet SGA candidates

SGA President candidates created

SGA President candidates created "Meet the Candidates Rally" flyers. (Flyers from SGA Candidates' twitter accounts.)

Graphic by Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

SGA President candidates created "Meet the Candidates Rally" flyers. (Flyers from SGA Candidates' twitter accounts.)

Graphic by Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

Graphic by Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

SGA President candidates created "Meet the Candidates Rally" flyers. (Flyers from SGA Candidates' twitter accounts.)

Elaijah Gibbs-Jones, theYard Editor
March 25, 2019
Filed under theYARD

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The current Elections Committee hosted the annual Meet the Candidates rally. Candidates vying for positions during the 2019-2020 academic year were provided this time to discuss their platforms with students. The candidates also utilized games, boxing matches, posters, photo booths and candy to attract rally attendees.

Gallery|16 Photos
Terrell Peterson
Courtney Baskerville discusses platform with students.

Below is a list of all candidates running for a position. All unlisted positions are deemed vacant.

SGA President

Allison Gilmore

Skye Gregg

Angail Wiley

Vice President for Internal Affairs

Courtney Baskerville

Ashley Franklin

Jordan Kearney

Darius McDuffie

Vice President for External Affairs

Victoria Lawson

Attorney General

Brenda Caldwell

Secretary

Aaliyah Wright

Treasurer-vacant

Miss N.C. A&T

Raven Hughes

Diamond Mangrum

Teeghan Wiggins

Mister N.C. A&T

Armani May

Karson McLeod

Elections Committee

Eliama Brown

Judicial Council

Yvonee Malone

Chelsea Green

Senior Class President

Celeste Cornelius

Devin Henry

Senior Class Vice President

Kelyah Spurgeon

Senior Class Treasurer

Antonia Bruce

Miss Senior

Jourdan Lisbon

Junior Class President

Kendall Rooks

Mister Junior

Amauri Liles

Sophomore Class President

Verdant Julius

Sophomore Class Vice President

Lena Van

Sophomore Class Secretary

Keyana Rose

Miss Sophomore

Raven Kelley

Nicole Lewis

Zaria Woodford

Voting will occur Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 8a.m. to 6p.m.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Verge Modeling Troupe presents “World Tour Spring ’19”

  • theYARD

    NCAT PRISM WEEK

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    United Way offers G’boro college students an Alternative Spring Break

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    N.C. A&T alumnae hold open discussion on the power of women

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Two new inductees to the Agricultural Hall of Fame

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Bennett SGA President takes action to maintain college accreditation

  • theYARD

    Mister and Miss N.C. A&T finalists chosen through Aggie renaissance pageant

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Men on the Move spotlights justice for ‘mistreated’ inmates

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Senate announces NCAT and UNCG collaboration

  • Students meet SGA candidates

    theYARD

    Pride Hall residents fight vandalism fines

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
Students meet SGA candidates