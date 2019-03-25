Students meet SGA candidates
March 25, 2019
The current Elections Committee hosted the annual Meet the Candidates rally. Candidates vying for positions during the 2019-2020 academic year were provided this time to discuss their platforms with students. The candidates also utilized games, boxing matches, posters, photo booths and candy to attract rally attendees.
Below is a list of all candidates running for a position. All unlisted positions are deemed vacant.
SGA President
Allison Gilmore
Skye Gregg
Angail Wiley
Vice President for Internal Affairs
Courtney Baskerville
Ashley Franklin
Jordan Kearney
Darius McDuffie
Vice President for External Affairs
Victoria Lawson
Attorney General
Brenda Caldwell
Secretary
Aaliyah Wright
Treasurer-vacant
Miss N.C. A&T
Raven Hughes
Diamond Mangrum
Teeghan Wiggins
Mister N.C. A&T
Armani May
Karson McLeod
Elections Committee
Eliama Brown
Judicial Council
Yvonee Malone
Chelsea Green
Senior Class President
Celeste Cornelius
Devin Henry
Senior Class Vice President
Kelyah Spurgeon
Senior Class Treasurer
Antonia Bruce
Miss Senior
Jourdan Lisbon
Junior Class President
Kendall Rooks
Mister Junior
Amauri Liles
Sophomore Class President
Verdant Julius
Sophomore Class Vice President
Lena Van
Sophomore Class Secretary
Keyana Rose
Miss Sophomore
Raven Kelley
Nicole Lewis
Zaria Woodford
Voting will occur Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 8a.m. to 6p.m.
