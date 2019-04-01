NCAT Student Activities Presents “New Members Presentation”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

NC A&T’s Student Activities will be presenting “Time’s Up: New Members Presentation” to present the new members of the Greek Organizations.

The festivities will take place on two back-to-back days: Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. and Monday April 8 at 6 p.m at Corbett Sports Center.

Presentations from Omega Psi Phi, Kappa Kappa Psi, Tau Beta Sigma, Phi Beta Sigma and Alpha Phi Alpha will be featured on April 7.

Kappa Alpha Psi, Sigma Gamma Rho, Phi Mu Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta will be featured on April 8.

Per the university regulations, there will clear bag policy upon entrance at Corbett. Balloons, paddles, canes, staffs or any other related items will not be allowed inside.

Tickets are available for students for $5 per day, but will change to $10 on the day of the events. Tickets are $10 for the general public.

Students must present their AggieOne cards at the entrance.Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/buyncattickets.