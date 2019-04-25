The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

University band brass ensemble concert

University band brass ensemble concert

Jerry Humphrey III, theSCORE Lead Reporter
April 25, 2019
The 2019 University Band Brass Ensemble concert will be held Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the University Band Center.

The concert will feature the trumpet, horn trio, trombone and low brass choirs under the direction of Assistant Director of Bands, Thomas Warner Jr.

The event is free and open to the public and located in the N.C. A&T Band Center, 1120 Bessemer Ave.

