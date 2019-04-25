Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 2019 University Band Brass Ensemble concert will be held Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the University Band Center.

The concert will feature the trumpet, horn trio, trombone and low brass choirs under the direction of Assistant Director of Bands, Thomas Warner Jr.

The event is free and open to the public and located in the N.C. A&T Band Center, 1120 Bessemer Ave.