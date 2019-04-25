University band brass ensemble concert
April 25, 2019
Filed under theYARD
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The 2019 University Band Brass Ensemble concert will be held Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the University Band Center.
The concert will feature the trumpet, horn trio, trombone and low brass choirs under the direction of Assistant Director of Bands, Thomas Warner Jr.
The event is free and open to the public and located in the N.C. A&T Band Center, 1120 Bessemer Ave.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.