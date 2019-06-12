Trump should be imprisoned, not just impeached

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

President Donald Trump has been quite the character in the White House since his inauguration.

Many of his supporters made it clear he was the right one to be in charge of the United States in 2016. After a few months of power, however, he lost a lot of supporters and a majority of Republicans began to regret their defense and votes for him.

Not only has Trump had threats of impeachment made unto him by Maxine Waters, he is now being faced with a new threat — imprisonment — by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“I don’t want to see him impeached,” Pelosi said to her Democratic colleagues. “I want to see him in prison.”

Given the account of the heinous and degrading crimes no. 45 has committed, imprisonment may be the best decision.

The majority of the country wants him impeached, but what good will that do for the rest of his cabinet and the country?

Yes, impeachment will get Trump out of office, but what about the Vice President? Mike Pence is by far more evil that Trump is.

Pence has not only argued for the public funding of conversion therapy, but he has also voted against nondiscrimination laws which protect people of the LGBTQIA community who serve as members of Congress.

Trump has inflicted misery upon those who refuse to side with him and his evil doings.

On top of being racist, mysoginitic, xenophobic and other insidious traits, the battle to get Trump impeached as gone on for far too long.

As the leader of this country who poses an extreme threat to our system, Congress should take responsible and legal action against him. Due to their lack of justice, however, this brings America to today and Nancy Peolisi’s stance against Trump.

Imprisonment will be a better suited punishment because justice will be served thoroughly and properly. Kicking a man out of office based on his actions does not punish him to the fullest extent.

The people of America deserve to see that crimes do not go unpunished even for officials in the White House. All justice must be served no matter what the title.

Impeachment is like putting a child in time out; imprisonment is like putting a child on punishment and taking away their video games, toys and outside privileges. A child learns more from being without nothing for a long time, rather than being in a corner and with everything for a short time.

At the end of the day, the people and Congress should have the last say.

Because government officials have begun announcing their intent for presidency in 2020, people are getting impatient, and Trump is getting nervous. A man with so much power, cowers at the thought of himself being held accountable for his distasteful and actions against innocent people.

Instead of finding various scapegoats for his own wrong doing, it is time that Trump pays for his crimes.

Perhaps this situation is best explained by a quote from Albert Einstein:

“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”