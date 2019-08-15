The Artist Bloc brings 2019 BLOC Awards to N.C. A&T

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Artist Bloc continues to bring Greensboro’s creative talent into the spotlight with the 2019 BLOC Awards on N.C. A&T’s campus.

The competition is available to the community, with the voting is open for all categories until Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. on their website.

The event is bringing the award show experience to N.C. A&T on Aug. 23. There will even be a purple carpet event held before the award show starts. The Purple carpet event will start at 6 p.m. and the awards start at 8 p.m.

The theme for the BLOC Awards this year is “Camp Fashion Forward,” so make sure you’re pulling out your best “fit” for this event.

Creatives will come with the hopes of walking away with their own BLOC Awards.

The BLOC Awards recognize arts of all forms with awards:

Host of the Year

Choreographer of the Year

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

DJ of the Year

R&B Artist of the Year

Videographer of the Year

Actor/Actress of the Year

New Artist of the Year

Comedian of the Year

Visual Artist of the Year

Producer of the Year

Group of the Year

Spoken Word Artist of the Year

Open Mic/Showcase of the Year

Culinary Artist of the Year

Cosmetologist of the Year

Like many other awards shows, the BLOC awards will have live performances and presentations.

Some of the artists that will appear at the BLOC Awards are Jha’Mai (R&B Artist of the Year nominee), Jerrod (R&B Artist of the Year nominee), Gray La’Faye, Kiiba (New Artist of the Year nominee) and Carmen Bliss (Host of the Year nominee).

The BLOC Awards was established by The Artist Bloc in 2017, and it was created to honor, recognize and celebrate outstanding triad artist in the entertainment, fashion, cosmetic and culinary industry.

“A&T is my home. I moved all the way from D.C. to come back to Greensboro to give back to the city of Greensboro and give back to A&T,” said Darlene McClinton, visual arts professor and one of the founders of The Artist Bloc.

“One reason we chose A&T is because of the students and the community and recent alumni who graduated five or six years ago. We just wanted to give back to A&T. The Artist Bloc – as an organization – is a community organization, so why not give back to the institution that gave to us?” she said.

Following the event on campus, there will be an after-party at the Artist Bloc at 11 p.m.

If you cannot attend, the entire event will be broadcasted live on The Artist Block’s Facebook account.

All ticket prices are on the Artist Bloc website and can be purchased from the website as well. Click here to view tickets.