Throw Em’ A Bone VIII

We are back here with the eighth edition of “Throw ‘Em A Bone,” where we highlight the top three performances in sports for the week.

1. The first bone of the week goes to the Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle-Donne for winning the 2019 WNBA Most Valuable Player award. Delle-Donne captured her second MVP while leading the Mystics to the best record in the league and becoming the first woman in WNBA history to shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent from the free throw line in the regular season. Officially Delle-Donne shot 51.5 percent from the field, 43 percent from the field and a league-record 97.4 percent from the free throw line. The 50-40-90 club has only eight members in the NBA per Ava Wallace of the Washington Post: the list includes Reggie Miller, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Mark Price, Dirk Nowitzki and Malcolm Brogdon. Delle Donne isn’t just one of the elite players in the WNBA but of all professional basketball.

2. The second bone of the week goes to boxing fans. The boxing world has had somewhat of a resurgence in the past 12 months with the heavyweight division. The division is led by WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr., Tyson Fury, and former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Fury just defeated Otto Wallin in a unanimous decision on Sept 14, in what looks to be a tune up fight for the super fight rematch against Wilder. Most of the 2010s was largely disappointing for the heavyweight division due to stagnation in the title picture during the ‘Klitschko Era’ where the brothers won all the heavyweight titles in the division and held at least one title between the two from July 2011 to Nov. 2015. It’s an exciting time to be a boxing fan now with a now stacked heavyweight division.

3. The third bone goes to the New England Patriots who keep finding ways to win. The defending champions are outscoring their opponents 106-20 through the first three games. The defending champs managed to squash the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 without their (at the time) new acquisition wide receiver Antonio Brown. They have since went on to beat the Dolphins 43-0 with Brown in Week 2 and now have beaten another AFC East rival in the Jets 30-14 after the release of Brown. Fair to say the Pats never needed Brown after all.