A preview into the GHOE Gospel Concert

Homecoming is approaching from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27. The Student Union Activities Board (SUAB) committee is putting together a week full of events.

During GHOE. there will be ten university-promoted events during the week. The annual GHOE Gospel Concert is going to be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The concert will start at 6 p.m. and will be headlined by John P. Kee and Donald Lawerence and Company — both North Carolina natives. Kee is originally from Durham and is a 20-year veteran in gospel music getting his start in the church as a child.

In 2005, Kee was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Lawrence is from Charlotte and is known for being apart of the gospel music group, The Tri-City Singers.

Tickets are at a discount with general admission for students starting at $24.50. Tickets for the general public is $39.50. You can purchase tickets at the N.C. A&T ticket office or go online at www.ncataggies.com.