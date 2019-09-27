20 Questions 9-27-19
September 27, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
- Deleware State who?
- Was it a rat? Grasshopper? Or bat?
- Is Trump finally getting impeached?
- Do y’all know who your Vice President is?
- Do y’all like DaBaby’s new Album?
- When did DaBaby get married?
- NCAT22 can y’all calm down?
- Where are we supposed to park?
- Have y’all seen Hakeem Shabazz-Norris’s new yearbook project?
- Who bought the new iPhone?
- NCAT are y’all still ghetto?
- Did y’all register to vote?
- Y’all ready for midterms?
- Is fall break here yet?
- Have y’all used your three absences yet?
- Y’all still got flex?
- Mysterious chemicals in the water?
- Y’all got your GHOE fits yet?
- Is Ms. A&T going to win Miss National Black College Hall of Fame?
- Are y’all tired of these questions yet?
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.