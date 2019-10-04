MLB Playoffs are finally here

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After another 4,860 combined games played by 30 teams the MLB regular season has come to an end and the baseball world is ready to see what the 2019 playoffs have to offer this year.

The playoffs tee’d off on October 1st with the National League Wild Card that pit the Milwaukee Brewers (89-73) versus the Washington Nationals (93-69) in what looks to already be a 2019 postseason classic.

Milwaukee led early in the first inning when catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a 2-run home run. The Brewers led 3-1 going into the eight inning, that is until left fielder Juan Soto hit a bases-clearing single to put the Nats up 4-3. That would end up being the final score and the Nationals won their first postseason game since becoming the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Washington now faces the Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) in the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) where they are currently down 1-0 in the series by a final score of 6-0. The other NLDS series features the St. Louis Cardinals (91-71) against the Atlanta Braves (97-65). The Cards currently lead that series 1-0 after stealing a game on the road by the score of 7-6.

In the American League Wild Card game the Tampa Bay Rays (96-66) edged the Oakland A’s (97-65)by final score of 5-1 for the right to advance to the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) and face the Houston Astros (107-55).

The other series in the ALDS involves the Minnesota Twins (101-61) against the New York Yankees (103-59).

Game 1 of both ALDS games will happen on Oct 4.

The three-time reigning and defending AL West champion Astros locked up home-field advantage for the American League and the seven-time reigning and defending NL West champion Dodgers have earned home-field advantage for the National League.

Since 1969, only 13 teams that finished with the best record in the regular season has won the World Series. The team in this year’s playoffs with the best record is the Houston Astros.

According to CBS Sports, here are the list of the other teams odds of winning the World Series this year.

Braves – 9/1 Cardinals – 14/1 Twins – 14/1 Athletics – 18/1 Nationals – 18/1 Brewers – 25/1 Rays – 28/1

All eyes are on the Astros this postseason as they are the favorite to win the championship this year via CBS sports. Only two seasons ago the city of Houston endured Hurricane Harvey when the Astros won the 2017 World Series, now the Astros seek their second title in three years.

After losing in the World Series two straight years in a row the Dodgers look to finally claim the throne and bring the Dodgers their first title since 1988. Led by southpaw pitcher Clayton Kershaw and power hitter Cody Bellinger the Dodgers have another chance of overcoming their postseason demons.

It’s been 10 years since we have seen “the Pinstripers” win the world series. Though they have 9/2 odds to win it all they have a tough road to the championship especially if they have to go through Houston. Led by “The Judge”, Aaron Judge the Yanks look to silence their doubters en route to their 28th World Series championship.