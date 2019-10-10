Riley, Cox and Ross enlighten students about the process of self-love at Chancellor’s Speaker Series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The first Chancellor’s Speaker Series of the academic year occurred last week on Oct. 3, 2019 to discuss self love with a panel including: Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox, model Shaun Ross, actress and singer Amber Riley and N.C. A&T alumna Dr. Raushannah Johnson-Verwayne as the moderator.

The event began with a short anecdote from Chancellor Martin about his own battle with self love. He spoke about how he used to be called names for his fair skin complexion.

Following his story, he explained the gifts: a small bottle of lavender oil, a journal, massager, and mirror. These items were provided to the audience were for when they feel like they are in need of self love.

The beginning the conversation Dr. Johnson-Wayne asked: “From the earliest stages of our childhoods we get messages from our families, friends, school, and others about who we are and where we fit in in the world. How did those early experiences shape how you saw yourself?”

Cox answered by discussing her childhood in Mobile, Alabama. She talked about how she was called names because of the way she carried herself when she was younger. Although she was often called names, she realised that she was also “a talented kid,” said Cox.

Riley followed by recognizing labels did not start to be upon her until she entered the entertainment industry. “I didn’t know I was plus sized. I honestly just thought I was just like an average girl, you know, that just looked average,” said Riley

Ross added his thoughts by sharing his struggle as a black man with albinism. “I never really truly knew I was different until I stepped out into the world,” said Ross. “The only way I knew I was different was when I used to go to the beach and get sunburned.”

The conversation continued with a dialogue centered around living in one’s truth.

Ross shared his experience on coming out as gay at 10 years-old.

Cox included her story surrounding the struggle to receive money to complete her procedure in order to physically transition from male to female.

She explained to the audience she kept herself motivated by thinking, “I gotta figure out how to like this.”

The panelists ended the event by sharing their current destinations in their self love journey.

“My favorite take away was to do what’s best for you at the end of the day. You hold the key to your happiness,’” said Amber Strong, freshman psychology student.