Netflix visits N.C. A&T

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The global streaming service Netflix came to campus last week to share the company’s platform through several events.

Netflix held its main session for students on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The panel discussion, “So You Want to Work at Netflix?” featured several of the company’s employees, including class of 2009 N.C. A&T alum and past Editor-in-Chief of the A&T Register Dexter Mullins.

The event also included a screening of the new Netflix Original Raising Dion, which is produced by Michael B. Jordan.

In addition to the informational panel, Netflix held a resume critique workshop as well as a luncheon for students on Oct. 8, 2019.

Mullins has worked at Netflix since 2017 as a Global Originals Creative Producer. He was eager to bring the company to campus and show his colleagues the type of students Aggies are.

And just a personal note from a proud alumni, and an @NCATalumni #BOD member, I will never not be impressed by the amazing students we have on campus, and I know my colleagues will also be blown away. Let's show them what #AggiesDo, and fill up all of these events! See you tmrw! — Dexter R. Mullins (@dextermullins) October 6, 2019

The panel included insight, advice and information from different people within a variety of positions at Netflix. VP of User Experience, Product and Studio Design Steve Johnson, Program Manager for Inclusion Strategy Michael Jennings and Synopsis Writer/Editor Claire Campbell were just a few included in the panel.

As the session began, each member of the Netflix staff explained their pivotal roles in how viewers see their content. The plan of member and beneficiary personalization was revealed.

The case study: Beyonce’s Homecoming. Throughout the presentation, it was displayed how art is presented to the user based off of the types of titles they watch on a regular basis. Therefore, each user is provided with different experiences.

Aside from questions about renewing seasons of Netflix Originals like the OA, students asked questions ranging from the Netflix culture to the role of social media for the streaming service’s content.

Media sites including Business Insider have confirmed the nonexistence of a formal internship program for Netflix. However, as students were intrigued and honored to network with several Netflix professionals, one topic continued to arise: Netflix internships.

The streaming company currently has a team by team intern intake process. Therefore, it is based on if specific teams need interns.

Mullins has planned to initiate a program, and the company has discussed a variety of methods for a formal internship.

“Once we’ve formalized it, y’all know I’ll be back,” Mullins said. “I would not come all this way and not bring some interns back with me if we had a program, so you will definitely hear about it.”

Johnson is completely in favor of the idea of creating a program. However, he wants Netflix interns to have different experiences than interns for other companies. Johsnon feels the priority for interns should be to find their contribution to world and discover how to find success in failure.

“I think an internship should prepare you for what you’re actually going to do when you join the real world, so it shouldn’t be tons of perks, adult Disneyland and lots of selfies,” Johnson said.

Netflix also held Lunch and Learn session for engineering students and a pop-up event for business and economics students. During the question and answer panel, t-shirts, buttons, pencils and notebooks were provided for students.

Students who attended the sessions were excited to meet with the company to ask questions, network and learn about the different professional opportunities Netflix offers.

HBCU’s provide students like me, a plethora of opportunities to network with companies like #Netflix ! Opportunites just don’t happen, you create them! @ncatsuaggies #NCAT pic.twitter.com/FwWRIeE4Cp — Robert Coleman (@Coleman_Kid32) October 8, 2019

“Having Netflix on campus was a dream come true,” said Robert Coleman, junior liberal studies student with a concentration in business. “As a young kid, you always hear about these big name companies that you may consider working for. It’s a difference when you have the chance to convert a dream into reality.”