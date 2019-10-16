The power is with the people in the People’s Choice Awards
October 16, 2019
The full list of the 2019 People’s Choice Awards nominations have finally been revealed, with ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, among the top nominees.
The 2019 People’s Choice Awards marks as the second year of E!’s PCAs telecast which celebrates the best in movies, TV shows, music and pop culture.
Cardi B, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, are also nominated in top categories.
With 43 categories honoring film, television, music and pop culture, there are plenty of awards to be handed out.
Who walks home with the trophy is entirely up to the people.
“The People’s Choice Awards are for the people, by the people,” E! said.
The fans get to vote for their favorite A-lister and decide who takes home the win.
With categories like Movie of 2019 and Album of 2019, the People’s Choice Awards offers a wide range of diverse categories to vote on.
Voting, which is completed online through the People’s Choice Awards website, started on Sept. 4, 2019 and will end on Oct. 18, 2019.
Voters have to opportunity to place their vote 25 times per day, according to E! News.
As well as for every Tuesday, votes will count double. This means fans can come back every Tuesday to support their favorite celebrities and receive double the vote.
E! is also allowing fans to vote via Twitter. Voters can do this by including both the category hashtag and one nominee hashtag in a tweet.
Take a look at a few categories and a list of their nominees.
Male artist of 2019
- Drake
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Bad Bunny
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran.
Female artist of 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Cardi B
- Billie Eilish
- P!nk
- Halsey
- Miley Cyrus
- Camila Cabello.
Group of 2019
- BTS
- Blackpink
- Jonas Brothers
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Panic! At the Disco
- CNCO
- Imagine Dragons
- The Chainsmokers.
Movie of 2019
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Us
- Captain Marvel
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Avengers: Endgame
Show of 2019
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Riverdale
- This Is Us
- Grey’s Anatomy
- WWE Raw
- The Big Bang Theory
- Game of Thrones
The 2019 People’s Choice Awards will air on Nov. 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST
