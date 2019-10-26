This GHOE, Aggies celebrate blowout victory over Howard

Wide receiver Elijah Bell, senior, sprints in the end zone during N.C. A&T's homecoming game on Oct. 26, 2019

Homecoming (GHOE) is the biggest game of the football season, and it could not have come at a better time for the Aggies.

Going into today’s matchup, the Aggies were 7-2 versus opponents after coming off of a loss to Florida A&M since 2010.

Unfortunately for the Howard Bison (1-7), the team made that statistic jump to 8-2 after today’s 64-6 loss to N.C. A&T.

However, this is not the Bison’s biggest loss of the season, as they lost to Maryland 79-0 in week one.

The reigning Celebration Bowl champs had a huge opportunity to bounce back from a close and highly competitive 34-31 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers (6-1) in Tallahassee last week, and they pounced on it.

Quarterback Kylil Carter was able to suit up this week after having to leave last week’s game due to leg cramps. Today, he threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

Jah-Maine Martin also had a big day, as he ran for touchdowns of 65 and 55 yards.

Because of Florida A&M’s postseason ban, the Aggies can still make their third consecutive Celebration Bowl if they win out their remaining games.

The Aggies will play two more road games before finishing the season with two home games: Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Nov. 16 and N.C. Central in the Aggie-Eagle Classic on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Gallery | 4 Photos Jamar Plunkett | Photographer | The A&T Register Wide receiver Zachary Leslie, redshirt junior, tries to break free from tackle attempts made by Howard players.