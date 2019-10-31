Biles continues to dominate international scene

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

One flip, two flips, backflip, and front flip, Simone Biles can do it all. She is arguably the greatest gymnast to ever touch the mat and many believe she is the greatest Olympic athlete ever at 22 years-old.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with a total of 35 medals (Olympic and World championships) with 27 of them being Olympic medals.

Biles arguably had her best year in 2016 when she set an American record for the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Olympic game with four. Biles and her teammate Gabby Douglas are the only American female gymnasts to win both the individual all-around gold and team gold at the same Olympiad.

Moreover, In this year’s 2019 World Championship competition she passed Vitaly Scherbo’s record of most World Championship medals won by a gymnast of any gender per britannica.com.

Many are pumped to see what the young prodigy has in store for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

So is Biles the best Olympic Athlete ever? The answer is up for debate.

With her credentials, she can (or should) make everyone’s top five Olympians list. Her competition for that top spot would probably include Usain Bolt, Larisa Latynina, Micheal Phelps and Jesse Owens.

During this year’s World Championship Biles had not one but two moves named after her.The “Biles” is a double-double dismount that includes a double-twisting double backflip. The “Biles II” is a triple-double, that includes a double backflip to go along with three twists.

However, arguably Biles’ stiffest competition when it comes to the crown of the best Olympian would be the “Baltimore Bullet” Micheal Phelps. Phelps has won 28 total medals with 23 of them being gold through 5 Olympic games (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016).

While Phelps may have the edge at this moment, Biles has anothehr opportunity to add more medals and build her international pedigree in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Not to mention she will only be 23 come next summer.