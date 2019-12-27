N.C. A&T head coach suspended indefinitely

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

N.C. A&T men’s basketball coach Jay Joyner has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced today in an email.

The school did not specify the reason for his suspension.

Director of athletics Earl M. Hilton III said he has no further comment “until the personnel matter is resolved,” according to the university’s news release.

Joyner — who served as the head coach since 2016 — will be replaced by associate head coach Willie Jones as acting head coach.

More on this story as it develops.