Championship Sunday Recap

49ers will make their first Super Bowl appearance since they lost in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers will make their first Super Bowl appearance since they lost in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers will make their first Super Bowl appearance since they lost in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 54th edition of the Super Bowl is set after an action-packed Championship Sunday.

The first matchup on Sunday was a Week 10 rematch featuring the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which was a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs over the Titans.

Kansas City was trailing 17-7 late in the second quarter but later took the lead (21-17) going into halftime after quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ electrifying 23-yard rushing touchdown with 11 seconds left in the half. After Kansas City trailed Tennessee, the Chiefs would outscore the Titans 28-7 the rest of the way.

The reigning league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mahomes threw for 294 yards with three touchdowns coming through the air and one on the ground.

The Chiefs defense held the postseason’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to only 69 yards rushing and held Tennessee to just seven points in the second half. This was a big question heading into the game considering the Chiefs’ 26th ranked run defense.

This victory comes a year after a home loss in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots, 37-31.

Kansas City will appear in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. They last appeared in Super Bowl IV when they faced off and beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in the 1969 season.

In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in Santa Clara, CA. This game was a Week 12 rematch which saw the 49ers beat the Packers 37-8 at Levi Stadium.

The 49ers jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead, and never looked back.

San Francisco Running Back Raheem Mostert had a game-high 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay. Mostert’s 220 rush yards are the second-most rush yards in a playoff game.

Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble. Rodgers stats for the game indeed were inflated as the 49ers played a prevent defense during the second half, which let Rodgers complete a lot of underneath passes or passes to the flat.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garropolo only completed six passes for 77 yards but that proved to be enough as Garoppolo will advance to his first Super Bowl as a starter after winning two as a backup in New England.

San Francisco will try to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history.

Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.