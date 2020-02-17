Lady Aggies on the cusp of winning MEAC again

The Lady Aggies won the MEAC in 2018 and went undefeated in conference play last season.

Like many sports teams at N.C. A&T the Lady Aggies basketball team is on the cusp of winning another conference title.

The Lady Aggies (15-9) are third in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) and are only 2.5 games back of the conference lead.

The Lady Aggies have been putting on a show at home, having lost only two games at the Corbett Sports Center — also known as Club Corbett — versus Bethune-Cookman and N.C. Central (8-16).

Nevertheless, this team has many notable wins this season beating UNCG, Clemson and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

This program is not surprised by the success this team has had so far this season. Last season’s squad went undefeated in conference during the regular season. Unfortunately, Norfolk State got the best of them in the semifinals last year in the MEAC tournament, which has apparently given the women a bit of an edge this year.

Junior forward Deja Winters has been leading the way scoring 12 points per game for the season while also leading the team in three-point percentage at 38. Winters and senior guard C’coriea Foy have been taking charge on defense, leading the team in steals while senior forward Leon Hill and junior forward Jayla Jones-Pack’s work does not go unnoticed, as they lead the way in blocks.

N.C. A&T is 2-1 versus their four remaining opponents (Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, S.C. State and N.C. Central) with the one team they have not played being Howard (14-10).

N.C. Central’s Eagles have not had a good season thus far, however, the Aggie/Eagle Classic game produced another thriller this past Saturday night when the Lady Aggies lost to the Eagles in a double-overtime thriller 86-80.

N.C. A&T will get their rematch on March 5 against the Eagles in the regular-season finale in Durham.

Their next game is Saturday, Feb. 22 in Aggieland versus Howard.