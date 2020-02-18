N.C. A&T wins the Aggie-Eagle Hoops Classic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With lines of anxious Aggies wrapping around Corbett Sports Center in their bold blue and rich gold down North Benbow Road, there was no better time for a consecutive home Aggie win against their rival, the North Carolina Central University Eagles.

If the Aggies continue on this triumphant path, they will be on their way to their first Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) championship regular season title in almost 30 years.

Home-court advantage has served the Aggies well during their past seven home games during the 2019-2020 basketball season. Their victory over the Eagles added number eight to their home game winning streak.

During rivalry games, the Aggies always do an innovative job of using the crowd to hype them up and not to distract them from executing fundamentals. Last year’s game against the Eagles and this year’s game had a common trend that included consistent knockdown free throws from the Aggies who rank 346 out of 350 in free throw percentage per the Greensboro News and Record sports reporter Jeff Mills.

The Aggies had a mission for the game and they displayed it on Corbett’s stage right from the first couple of plays pushing them to lead 18-2. Unfortunately, for the Eagles, they struggled to get their first points on the board. Their first two did not come until after a series of turnovers and various missed shots. The Eagles could not get their momentum going during the match up.

Junior guard Kameron Langley, a native of Greensboro, had a show-stopping appearance across the board. Langley had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists giving him his second triple-double in the last month and the only triple-doubles recorded in the last 20 seasons per Mills. Defeating the Eagles also gave Langley the highest stats of his career as an Aggie.

Langley was not the only Aggie that was able to outdo himself by having a career high. Towering the court at 6’8”, senior forward Ronald Jackson also experienced his career high by producing 28 points for his team as well as to go along with eight rebounds.

Luckily for the Aggies, they were also able to have resilient assistance with senior center Devin Haygood’s nine points and junior guard Kwe Parker’s 11 points leading to another Aggie win, 77-60.

The Aggies will face Howard University (2-24) at the Corbett Sports Center this Saturday, Feb. 22 for Senior Night.