theSCORE’s NFL division winner predictions

The NFL season kicked off this weekend in a very “quiet” fashion literally. Due to COVID-19, only a couple of teams were allowed to have some fans in attendance for their Week 1 matchups. Now that we have seen what the NFL looks like bereft of tens of thousands of fans, here are theSCORE’s division winner predictions for the 2020-2021 NFL season.

NFC EAST – Cowboys

The NFC East race is close every year and always comes down to the final weeks. The Eagles took the division last year after defeating the Cowboys in week 16 of last season. Philly and Dallas lost their week 1 matchups but, the Giants & Washington Football Team are still very young and inexperienced teams. Under new coach Mike McCarthy the Cowboys will take this division.

NFC WEST – Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson put on a show in their Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons after throwing for 322 yards and four touchdown passes. The Rams and Cardinals also had impressive Week 1 wins but the Seahawks are big favorites to claim the NFC West.

NFC NORTH – Packers

After going 13-3 last season Green Bay took the NFC North title with ease. In their Week 1 game against their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings the Packers won 43-34 behind Aaron Rodgers four touchdown passes. Winning the division may not be the problem for the Packers, its winning the conference championship that may make the Packers wish they drafted some more offensive weapons in the draft.

NFC SOUTH – Saints

The Saints spoiled Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay debut after defeating the Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday. Alvin Kamara racked up two touchdowns (one receiving and one rushing) just a few days after signing a massive contract extension with New Orleans. This win will keep the Saints as the top dog of this division for now, but Bruce Arians and Co. will make it close.

AFC EAST – Patriots

The Patriots clinched the AFC East title for the tenth straight year last season. New addition Cam Newton led the team with two touchdowns in a 21-11 victory against the Miami Dolphins. The Pats go for 11 victories this year and win the division with no problem, and Bill Belichick wins the division without Tom Brady for the first time in 20 years.

AFC WEST – Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl champions are looking to become the next dynasty. They started their season with a victory against the Houston Texans on opening night. Both the Chargers and Raiders also saw success in Week 1. However, The Chiefs are in the driver seat to take this division for the fifth straight year after bringing back over 80 percent of their starters from Super Bowl 54.

AFC NORTH – Ravens

The Ravens had the league’s best record last season at 14-2. Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, went 20 of 25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore takes the division for the second straight year and takes a big leap towards claiming their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

AFC SOUTH – Titans

The Titans shocked the world last year making it to the AFC championship led by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. They found a way to get past the Broncos in the Week 1 despite missing three field goals and an extra point. Currently, they are the favorites to take the AFC South but it will not be easy, with a perennial playoff team down in Houston.