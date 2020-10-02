Douglas Emhoff briefly speaks with N.C. A&T students

Doug Emhoff takes a photo with N.C. A&T students in front of the Greensboro Four statue.

Douglas Emhoff, lawyer and the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, spontaneously visited N.C. A&T Friday afternoon while in town for a campaign event.

Emhoff hosted a “Working Woman Listening Session” at SouthEnd Brewing Co. earlier that afternoon before briefly talking to a handful of students about campus life and how they are dealing with COVID-19.

“I’m just trying to navigate after graduation while juggling my extracurricular activities and my assignments, while also studying for the LSAT,” Angela Medcalf, a senior political science student said.

Aigné Taylor, a junior political science and sociology student, mentioned to Emhoff how she wants students to vote and know that their vote matters.

“I want the students to feel empowered about this election and have hope,” Taylor said. “I want them to realize that they’re not just voting on these two candidates, that they are voting on some very important issues that are going to be on the ballot.”

With the upcoming election N.C. A&T has been promoting voter registration and civic engagement.

Early voting for the Nov. 3, General Election will be held from Oct. 15-31, Dudley Hall is a one-stop location on the campus of N.C. A&T.