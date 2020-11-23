Historic recruit hopes to shine at N.C. A&T

Video courtesy of Jaylin Saunders and Josef McDougal

High school basketball four-star recruit Duncan Powell is ready to make an immediate impact at N.C. A&T after announcing in early November his intentions to play for the Aggies next fall.

Powell, a 6’8” forward from DeSoto, TX is the highest-ranked recruit in the history of the program.

For Powell, committing to N.C. A&T was a family affair. Powell’s cousin, Adrian Powell was a part of the school’s 2013 Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title team.

“I didn’t choose A&T just because of him,” said Powell when talking about his cousin referring to his decision. “It put them in front of other HBCUs.”

He had a total of 18 other offers which included the likes of Hampton, Old Dominion, Dayton and UT-San Antonio.

Committed Click this to see how it happened tho.. https://t.co/wZ8BFo2qVa pic.twitter.com/FhfMbQx0cE — Duncan Powell (@DuncPowell_) November 10, 2020

Choosing N.C. A&T was a business decision for Powell. He did not let the events this past summer regarding social injustice and police brutality unfold affect his decision in any way. However, it made him aware of the world we live in and added another reason to come to an HBCU.

Growing up in the Lone Star state, Powell grew up watching local talent like Keith Fraizer, a 6-5 guard from Dallas. Frazier led Kimball High School to the Texas state title as a junior and earned Mcdonald’s All-American Honors his senior year after averaging 23 points.

“Keith Fraizer was a killer in Dallas.” Powell said. “I really wanted to be like him.”

In Powell’s home state of Texas, football is by far the most popular high school sport, but he is very optimistic about high school hoops in Texas for the future.

“High school hoops are getting crazy in Texas! Dallas has some of the best talent in the country but it’s overshadowed by football,” Powell said. “My high school football team probably has four NFL players on it.”

Powell enjoyed his time at Desoto High School because he was able to get nationally ranked at a public high school. Rather than attending a private or prep school, he wanted to go against some of the best in his city.

“We don’t really go the prep school route in Texas Because there aren’t many prep schools to go to, it’s strictly public high schools.” Powell said.

With the NBA season around the corner, Powell was very vocal on who his favorite rookie prospect is in this upcoming season.

“Obi Toppin [selected eighth by the New York Knicks] is hands down the best player in this draft and should’ve been the No.1 overall pick,” Powell said. “He’s just like me, a 6’8” wing player that will find a way to score the ball.”

Powell is still undecided on what he wants to do off the court. Liberal Arts is one of his main interests right now but he said he would consider being a brain surgeon or rocket scientist if all else fails.

Powell’s mission at N.C. A&T is simple: he wants to be the best to ever come out of Aggieland.

“Just like how I left my legacy at Desoto I want to do the same in Greensboro and be the best to ever come out,“ Powell said. “When you hear the name Duncan Powell you think of greatness and that’s all I’m bringing to the table.”

The Aggie family is excited about Powell’s commitment.

The Big South will have their hands full with the arrival of Powell and the Aggies in 2021.