Renick, university’s ninth chancellor, has died

Courtesy+of+N.C.+A%26T

Courtesy of N.C. A&T

Jamille Whitlow, TheYard Editor
January 4, 2021

James C. Renick, N.C. A&T’s ninth chancellor, has died. 

 

Renick served at North Carolina A&T from 1999 to 2006, when he left to become vice president of the  American Council on Education.  

 

During his tenure at A&T, he increased enrollment by nearly 30% and he was responsible for new academic facilities, residence halls and several infrastructure improvements on campus.

 

Renick was battling Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 72. 