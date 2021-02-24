N.C. A&T Volleyball star earns Player of the Week

N.C. A&T Volleyball right-side hitter Fatimah Shabazz was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week after her stellar performance against North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.

In the two games against NCCU, Shabazz had a total of 26 kills, four blocks, and a hitting average of .429.

“I found out from my assistant coach through text,” Shabazz said. “It’s great to know that my hard work is getting noticed and with us continuing to win it’s a nice feeling.”

In her Junior year at N.C. A&T, Shabazz leads the MEAC in Kills per set (3.88) and hitting percentage (.372).

“This year I finally established myself as a player,” Shabazz said. “I redshirted my freshman year due to an injury and changed my position last year so to finally get to shine on the right side has been spectacular.”

Shabazz and the N.C. A&T volleyball team is currently sitting at 4-1 on the season and undefeated in conference play.

“I know with Covid it’s hard to get the in-person support from the school but we’re trying new ways to get the students involved with the team especially through social media,” Shabazz said.

N.C. A&T plays conference rival South Carolina State this week and looks to extend their four-game winning streak.