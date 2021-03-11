N.C. A&T celebrates their annual Mister and Miss Pageant virtually

The 8th annual Mister and Miss North Carolina A&T Pageant presented six finalists with over 400 people watching the show virtually.

Under the Caldwell Administration, the video software, Hopin, allowed the audience to participate in a live chat during the streaming. The pageant took place at the Harrison Auditorium; Michael Bivens, sophomore kinesiology student, was the Master of Ceremonies.

For the opening number, the candidates dance to the “Black is King” soundtrack. There are three competitions within the pageant that allows finalists to showcase their personality. In order, the pageant had an oratory competition, talent competition, and evening wear competition.

During the oratory competition, there were technical difficulties with the candidates’ body mics. The live chat brought it to the attention of the production team and they decided to pause the pageant until it could be fixed.

After a lengthy pause, the production team opted the body mics for a handheld microphone. Closing the pageant, Brenda Caldwell, SGA president thanked everyone who participated in the pageant and introduced the current Mister and Miss A&T to sing the school’s Alma Mater.

The following students became finalists in the Mister and Miss A&T Pageant:

Mister A&T:

Joshua Suiter, junior professional theatre student

Donnell King , junior public relations student

Miss A&T:

Lena Vann, junior transportation and Supply Chain Management student

Anuquet Mangum, junior graphic communications student

Zaria Woodward, junior liberal studies student

Mya Singleton, junior multimedia journalism student

SGA campaign season is effective from March 10 2021 to March __ 2021. For more information about SGA events, follow @ncatsga on Twitter and Instagram.