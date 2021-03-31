N.C. A&T Men’s Golf Finishes Second at Invitational

N.C. A&T finished their regular season strong with a second-place finish on Tuesday at the Black College Golf Coaches Association Invitational at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course. This tournament also saw two Aggies place in the top 10.

The golf team finished the first day 10 strokes behind first-place Florida A&M with a 292. Then, they came back for the last day of the tournament and scored a 300. Junior Diego Sanchez led the team by finishing in fifth place with a 2-over 144 while junior Xavier Williams finished in seventh place with a 4-over par 146.

The men’s golf team finishes their regular season after placing ninth in the Bash at Beach and second at the Black College Golf Coaches Association Invitational. Since the regular season is over, the men’s golf team is preparing for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships which will be held April 19-April 20. Hopefully, the team can become more consistent to make a run.