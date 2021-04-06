2021+March+Madness+Recap

The 2021 edition of March Madness, both tournaments delivered special moments for all college basketball fans.

The Men’s tournament took place in Indianapolis and started off with notable upsets in the Round of 64. After the Round of 64, nine double-digit seeds advanced to the Round of 32. The Sweet 16 included four double-digits seeds. Those teams that rounded out the Sweet 16 were UCLA, along with No.11 Syracuse, No.12 Oregon State and No.15 Oral Roberts.

The Final Four featured Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA. The Baylor Bears would face the Houston Cougars and win 78-59 to advance to their first National Championship since 1950. The Gonzaga Bulldogs would defeat the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in an overtime thriller. Gonzaga won the semifinal with a buzzer-beating three pointer by freshman phenom Jalen Suggs.

In the National Championship, Baylor would go on to defeat Gonzaga 86-70 to win their first title in program history. Baylor point guard Jared Butler was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 39 total points in the Final Four. The National Championship would be Gonzaga’s first loss of the season after starting 31-0.

The Women’s tournament took place in San Antonio and also started with controversy. A viral video captured the disparity with the Women’s weight room compared to the Men’s weight room. The issue would later be addressed shortly after.

For the first time in women’s history, two Black head coaches were in the Final Four, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Arizona’s Adia Barnes.

The Final Four consisted of Stanford, Connecticut, Arizona and South Carolina. Stanford defeated South Carolina and Arizona defeated Connecticut in the semifinals. The Final Four concluded with Stanford beating Arizona 54-53 in the National Championship. Stanford guard Haley Jones was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 41 total points in the Final Four.