6 Book series recommended by Tik Tok

Despite technology being at the forefront of this century books still prevail. Book Lovers unite on TikTok by recommending their favorite book series, books that affected them mentally, and books they feel everyone should read at least once.

They Both Die At The End

Written by Adam Silvera, the story revolves around the concept of death. In an alternate universe where people receive a call informing them that they will die in the next 24 hours. The plot follows splits between two main characters and weaves in the lives of the people they know and people whose life connects with their story within their last day. The book shows two different outlooks toward death and how they impacted the way each main character chose to live their lives.



Shadow and Bone Trilogy

The trilogy series contains in order: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising. Written by #1 New York Times bestseller Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy adventure series starts with an orphaned teenage girl and the manifestation of her latent magical abilities.



Netflix announced that the trilogy will be adapted into a television series with the first episode premiering on April 23, 2021.

The Song of Achilles

For readers interested in Greek Mythology this book is for you. Written by Madeline Miller, this book is told from the point of view of Achilles’ lover. When their paths cross friendship builds into a deeper bond that is tested. The book encompasses love, tragedy and the event of the Trojan War.



The City We Became

This novel is the first book out of N.K Jemisin’s Great Cities series. This urban fantasy focuses on New York City and how it came to be but with a twist. New York is an actual character within the novel and falls into a coma forcing five other characters: Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island and Queens to come together and figure out how to help New York City. The novel shows the love they have for their city and that they will stand up to any challenge to protect it.



Grown

Written by Tiffany D. Jackson the contents of the novel are inspired by the sexual misconduct allegations against artist R. Kelly. The plot weaves in the difficult conversation of rape culture and the vulnerability of young Black girls through the story of the main character, twenty-nine-year-old Enchanted Jones as her dreams began to come to life after she is scouted by an R&B singer. But everything comes to a halt once the singer is dead and she can’t remember the previous night or why she has blood on her hands.



Acotar Series

This series written by Sarah J. Maas includes five books: A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames. These adult fantasy novels encompass an array of romance, adventure and magic as it follows the main character Feyre Archeron. The series is currently in the process of becoming a television series named after the first book and that it will air on Hulu. Screenwriter Ron Moore who successfully directed the adaptation of Outlander will be working on the project, according to Deadline.



You can find more recommendations through the hashtag BookTok on the TikTok app. All books listed are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.