N.C. A&T Track stars Stewart and Ross Jr. golden chance in Tokyo

When N.C. A&T says Aggies do, they truly do, even on the world’s largest athletic stage of the Olympics. Aggie track stars Randolph Ross Jr. and Trevor Stewart competed in the Men’s 4×400 relay with the assistance of Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood.

The lightning-fast duo swiftly used their talents to advance the U.S. Olympic team into the final for a chance at gold. In heat one, the team clocked a world-lead of 2:57.77.

At the beginning of the summer, Ross Jr. gave a slight glimpse of the greatness that was in his future. He brought two champions back to Aggieland from the NCAA National Championships. Ross Jr. is the son of N.C. A&T’s track and field director Duane Ross.

During this year’s NCAA National Championship, while running the 400 meters, Ross Jr. broke the world record for the season clocking in at 43.85. The world’s eyes would continue to be on him as this time was also the second-fastest time run at an NCAA championship.

In the 4×400 meter mixed relay, Stewart was the first to display what it means to be HBCU bred. He was the first HBCU athlete to medal at the games bringing home bronze. Lorton, Virginia native, and his team only finished .01 seconds behind the Dominican Republic relay team that took home silver.

The beginning of Stewart and Ross Jr.’s Olympic magic began when Stewart won his place on the U.S. Olympic team clocking a time of 44.40 and Ross Jr. followed right behind with a time of 44.74. This magic has led them to Saturday’s relay final.

These N.C. A&T track Olympians do not have to only depend on each other for support, this morning they had their entire Aggie community behind them at Friday Breakfast: A&T at the Olympics. Members of the N.C. A&T community, football players, and marching band members gathered around 7:00 am to cheer on their fellow Aggies on the screen. With an Aggie village behind them, it was only right the pair was successful.

Stewart and Ross Jr. will compete on Saturday, August 7 at 8:50 am for a chance at gold at the Tokyo games.