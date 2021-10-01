What you need to know about World Vegetarian Day

Did you know that over 10% of the global population identify as vegetarian? Oct. 1st, 2021 World Vegetarian Day will be observed by many across the world.

According to The Free Press Journal, the day was originally established by the North American Vegetarian Society and in 1978 endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union. This day was created to raise awareness about the ethics, health benefits and humanitarianism of the vegetarian movement.

Oct. is Vegetarian Awareness Month, so the holiday falling on the first acts as an initiation to the month and to the period of learning. India has the highest percentage of vegetarians in the world and according to National Today , the country has the lowest per capita meat consumption in the world.

Today, is about celebrating the unique qualities of, and benefits associated with vegetarianism. Here are a couple of ways a NC A&T student can observe the day:

Learn more about a vegetarian diet & the benefits! Knowledge is power and sharing is caring, so take the information learned and share with peers.

Order a vegetarian meal! Vegetarian meals can seem out there for most people, but meatless meals can be appetizing and a healthy alternative to the daily meat consumption.

Research how vegetarian diets help the environment and support wildlife! Less meat consumption decreases the market for domesticated animals and protects against animal-life consumption.

Plant based diets can have many health benefits. The British Medical Journal reported, “In six countries, plant-based diets or pescatarian diets were associated with lower odds of moderate-to-severe COVID-19.”

There is a Black Vegetarian Society, founded in 1975, by Cassandra M. Wimbs and David C. Jones. The cohort’s most recent name is, The International African American Vegetarian Network and Friends (IVANF), and aims to be a space for fellowship and networking, according to The International Vegetarian Union.

Julia Meyarzum, a N.C. A&T Alum, remembers her favorite vegetarian dish on campus.

“The impossible burger at the bistro is one of the best meatless burgers I remember having,” Meyarzum said.

Here are some other dorm-friendly vegetarian snacks and meals! All of these items can be found at your local Target,Walmart or other grocery stores:

Sweet Earth makes meatless protein packed frozen meals. Some of the selection includes, general tso’s tofu, cauliflower mac and cheese, and frozen pizza. Sweet Earth items can be found at your local grocery store and on the GoPuff app if you are unable to travel to the store

Morningstar Farms has many different meat-substitutes and appetizer meal options. They are popular for their chik’n nuggets, veggitizers, bacon and sausage substitutes. Target is known to carry a large selection of Morningstar products.

The cafeteria and on-campus food options have vegetable sandwiches, subs and wraps. Sub connection will fill up your sandwich with all your favorite veggies and you won’t even miss the meat!

Tacos are fun and easy! Fill your preference of shell, hard or soft, with all your favorite toppings and instead of meat, use black beans or mushrooms as the substitute.

Bean, impossible and veggie burgers are also dorm-friendly! Build your burger on your bun the same way you would regularly do and add a side!

Use Oct. 1 as a time to explore, have new experiences and step-outside the box. Trying new vegetarian options can open your eyes to a whole new world of taste!