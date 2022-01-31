2022+NFL+Conference+Championships+recap

After an exciting championship Sunday the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will headline Super Bowl 56 in two weeks at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles California.

The American Football Conference (AFC) championship saw a week 17 rematch between elite quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Borrow.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the game off one fire going 18 of 22 for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. This gave the Chiefs an early 18 point lead as they led 21-3 at one point against the Bengals.

However, after stellar play from Burrow finishing the game 23 of 28 for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns the Bengals scored 24 unanswered points to set up another playoff overtime game.

Overtime has been on the Chiefs side all season winning their last two overtime games in their first drive of possession. Though the Chiefs won the initial coin toss Mahomes threw his second interception of the game 13 seconds into overtime.

This setup a Bengals drive that led to rookie Evan Mcpherson hitting a 31 yard field goal to send the Bengals to the franchises third Super Bowl appearance. (First since 1988)

Burrow is the first no.1 pick to go to the Super Bowl in only his second season in the NFL. His Rookie season was cut short due to him tearing his ACL in Dec. 2020.

“Usually when you lose the coin flip to those guys you’re going home,” Burrow said. “Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense we made the plays that we had to.”

For the Chiefs this was a bitter loss for the franchise after facing doubts earlier in the season from critics. Mahomes ended the second half 8 of 18 for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks and no touchdowns.

“When you’re up 21-3 at any point in the game, you can’t lose it,” Mahomes said. “I put that on myself.”

Love y’all #ChiefsKingdom. This one hurts but we will be back! See y’all next year! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2022

In the National Football Conference (NFC) championship the Los Angeles Rams faced off against division rival San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season.

Since 2019 the 49ers were 6-0 against the Rams and defeated them in Los Angeles two weeks ago to put them into the postseason bracket.

Early on the 49ers took a 10 point lead against the Rams that carried on into the third quarter of the game. Drop passes on offense and zero pressure on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the defense was a major factor in this early deficit for the Rams.

After a vocal meeting by defensive leader Aaron Donald with the entire defense on the sideline the Rams defense quickly flicked the switch and helped steer the comeback for Los Angeles.

Aaron Donald got his defense hyped before they took the field on the previous possession. The @RamsNFL forced the punt 💪 pic.twitter.com/AeqQYwMo1P — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

Garoppolo finished the second half 2 of 10 for 33 yards and a late game interception that sealed the Rams 20-17 victory for a shot at the Super Bowl title.

Rams Quarterback Mathew Stafford waited 13 seasons to make it to his first Super Bowl appearance. The Rams traded for the former No.1 pick last offseason from the Detroit Lions and it’s been a match made in heaven with him and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp leading the offense.

As of now the favor is in the Rams hand to win it infront of their home crowd at Sofi Stadium.

Students here at A&T have predictions for what’s in store for Super Bowl 56.

Sports science student Kevoris Osborne has been a diehard Rams fan since he was a child because of his Grandfather. Seeing his team go to the Super Bowl was bittersweet because he saw it coming since week one.

“Once we got Stafford things began to change for us,” Osborne said. “It feels amazing to be back in the bowl and to have coach Sean Mcvay get another shot at the title.”

This Super Bowl matchup is a lot different from what fans are used to seeing but it should be a game worth watching.

Joe “Shiesty” Burrow has taken America by storm and looks to bring his home state of Ohio their first Lombardi Trophy. Along with the Rams desperately seeking to bring a title to the city of Los Angeles.

Super Bowl 56 will be on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 pm on CBS.