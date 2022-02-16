N.C. A&T Officially Owns World War Memorial Stadium

The Historic World War Memorial Stadium is now property of N.C. A&T.

The City of Greensboro officially transferred ownership to the university on Feb. 4, 2022. Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III made a statement.

“North Carolina A&T has had a long and rich history with Historic World War Memorial Stadium,” Hilton said.

Before War Memorial Stadium was home to the Aggie baseball team, it was home to the Aggie football team. Home football games were played there up until 1981.

“We look forward to continuing that relationship through our baseball program led by head coach Ben Hall.” Hilton continued.

Hall is now in his eighth season as the head coach of the Aggie baseball team. He has an MEAC Championship and two MEAC Divisional titles under his belt.

“I am excited for him, his coaching staff and our student-athletes as we begin a new era in Aggie baseball,” Hilton said.

The players share this excitement with Hilton. Sabin Roane, sophomore infielder, shared his thoughts on the team’s big score.

“It’s definitely a good thing so now we can put the money to things that need to be fixed,” Roane said. “The school’s giving us some funds to renovate so that’s extremely helpful. They definitely have an image of what they want to do. Hopefully an indoor batting cage.”

The City of Greensboro will be providing limited funding for renovations.

The Aggie baseball team will play their first game in their new home stadium on Feb. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m.