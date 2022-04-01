Warm+weather+brings+excitement+for+Aggie+Fest

As the temperature rises, pollen fills the air, and the semester slowly comes to a close, students are getting ready for Aggie Fest.

Aggie Fest will take place the week of April 10th-17th. Deemed the “mini GHOE” (Greatest homecoming on earth) and this year’s theme is slime language in ode to the Slime Language album by Young Thug.

Aggie Fest is a week full of events from the five major organizations on campus, The Student University Activities Board, Resident Hall Association, Council of Presidents, Student Government Association and the Office of the Fraternities and Sororities Engagement.

“I am most excited for the on campus events this year being brought to Aggie Fest, with Covid last year it was difficult to participate in Aggie Fest on campus.” Destiny Litte, a sophomore business management student said. “It’s not my first Aggie Fest but I will definitely be participating by getting lit.”

For other Aggies, this is their first Aggie Fest without strict COVID restrictions.

“This will be my first Aggie Fest, I am most excited about making memories with my friends and participating in numerous activities held throughout the week.” Noelle Mitchell, freshman social work major said. “I will be participating by attending many events and helping my organization plan their events.”

However, many are looking forward to what the week will bring.

“I am most excited to make memories with my friends, meet new people and enjoy the good weather,” Kennedy Reid, a junior economics student said. “My first Aggie Fest was last year but this will be my first one where covid is not as big of a factor, so I am really excited to get involved in all of the campus activities but still be safe.”

Another organization, College Daze, is also hosting events throughout the week. Their major event for the week is an HBCU Spirit Week, which they have called out to other HBCUs, like Spelman, Winston Salem State, Jackson State, and Florida A&M to see which school can dress the best. Some of the spirit week days include Monochromatic, Telfleezy Tuesday, Euphoria High, and Sunday Service.

“This is my first Aggie Fest and I’m most excited about being outside and experiencing it. I’m going to participate in this spirit week, I have no other choice, I came from a high school which was big on school spirit so I’ll continue it here at A&T.” Skylar Jones, freshman biology major said. “I think this spirit week will be a lot of fun. It can help students make connections with others, I believe other HBCUs will most likely participate so they can experience a spirit week if they didn’t in high school.”

Many students are bringing out their best gear and using the Pinterest board that College Daze set up for inspiration.

“I think that the HBCU spirit week is an amazing idea, I think other HBCUs will participate and it is a great way for all of us to connect.” Reid also stated.

Well, the Aggies are definitely ready for Aggie Fest, stay tuned for the events happening the week of April 10-17.