President Joe Biden addresses N.C. A&T: ‘Everybody is realizing what an incredible asset HBCUs are’

President Joe Biden visited N.C. A&T yesterday to discuss his plans to fix the supply chain issues in America, decrease the inflation in America, support funding for HBCUs and other Administration efforts that he plans to achieve through his Build a Better America initiative.

The press conference was held on the campus’ Alumni Foundation Event Center and was filled with students, community members, local and state officials, along with political names like Aggie alumnus EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Representative Kathy Manning.

Malcolm Hawkins, a senior electrical engineering student, had the privilege to introduce and welcome President Biden to the podium and the university before he addressed those in attendance.

“It’s the experience of a lifetime to be able to go up there to speak to the president and shake his hand,” Hawkins said.

The president opened his address by greeting his fellow politicians in the crowd and boasting about the success of HBCUs and A&T specifically. The POTUS emphasized his involvement in the HBCU community and his advancements in our culture.

“That’s why I signed an executive order to advance HBCU excellence across the entire administration, everything from policies to funding. And speaking of funding, we were able to deliver more than 5 billion dollars last year to HBCUs and more to come this year,” Biden said.

Although Biden’s address transitioned its focus to supply chain issues and inflation, as well as innovations in the Greensboro community, he also stopped to touch on his desires for college funding.

“We’re also working to increase pell grants to help millions of Black students in lower-income families that attend community colleges and four-year schools,” Biden said.

Before departing the audience, Biden made certain to address the issue of police brutality and the reforms he believes would best benefit American society.

“We’re making changes in federal law. Police need more money, not less in order to have social workers and others with them, not just to teach them how to do their job better, but also, we need rules that are initiated federally. No more chokeholds, no more no-knock warrants, required federal agents to wear protective body cameras,” Biden said.

Biden’s support for HBCUs has been at the forefront of his campaign since he took office, and with his appearance at N.C. A&T, he used the HBCU platform to broadcast the issues he found important and optimized the Build a Better America platform he plans to pass.

“Everybody is realizing what an incredible asset HBCUs are,” Biden said.

To find more information about his Build a Better America plan, you can check out whitehouse.gov.