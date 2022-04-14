Biden to speak on campus today

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden will visit campus today. The A&T Register will cover his remarks from the Piedmont Triad International Airport tarmac as well as his comments at the Alumni Foundation Events Center.

According to a media release, Biden may discuss a number of his administration initiatives, including the economy, inflation, and his Building a Better America plan.

The White House said Biden plans to tour North Carolina A&T’s campus, where he may meet with faculty and students in the robotics and cybersecurity departments.

Yesterday, the university announced partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) aimed at revitalizing U.S. manufacturing with a focus on the machine tool industry. Machine tools are a foundational element of America’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, which are essential to the country’s national security and continued economic vitality.

The new partnership will advance America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), a joint Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DOE) initiative launched in 2020 to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technology innovation, and workforce development. IACMI, through an agreement with DoD’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, is leading an ACE industrial skills training program to scale workforce pipelines with a focus on machine tooling and advanced machining.

