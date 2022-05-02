N.C. A&T’s Summer Reading List

While this summer might look different than years past due to the global pandemic still in effect, many things haven’t changed. You can still lounge in a hammock, by a pool, on a beach or in the comfort of your home and devour a good book. Whether you’re looking for a beach read or an inspiring biography—we’ve got you covered.

Finding Me by Viola Davis: Need an inspiring biography to read? Viola Davis’ memoir released just this month is worth adding to your reading list. The Oscar-winning actress shares stories from different chapters of her life, from her early years, growing up in Rhode Island to her incredible career in Hollywood and everything in between.

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae: Want to read a good comedy while lying on the beach? If you love Issa Rae’s “Insecure,” and if you’re the least bit introverted, shy or awkward, you’ll enjoy this book. Misadventures is titled after her popular web series and showcases how she became a household name. The book is full of terribly uncomfortable situations that’ll have you shouting into the page, “Been There!” That is if you can stop laughing long enough to do so.

Survival of the Thickest by Michelle Buteau: Known for her effortless delivery of laugh-out-loud stories with scene-stealing roles, a reality TV show and breakthrough stand-up specials, including her headlining show “Welcome to Buteaupia” on Netflix, and two podcasts, Michelle Buteau brings that same cheekiness to her book. In “Survival of the Thickest,” Buteau reflects on topics such as growing up a Caribbean, Catholic, going to college in Miami, her many friendships and dating disasters and even working as a newsroom editor during 9/11.

Without Remorse by Tom Clancy: Interested in intense drama? This is one rollercoaster of a read. The 1993 Tom Clancy book, which also became one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 starring Michael B. Jordan, “Without Remorse” is a thriller novel set during the Vietnam War. It serves as the origin story of John Clark, one of the recurring characters in the Ryanverse. “Without Remorse” introduces Clark as former Navy SEAL John Kelly and explains how he changed his name.

Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin: Into the more sappy, emotional literature pieces? This one is an absolute tearjerker. “Two Kisses for Maddy,” tells the story of a man who lost his wife to a pulmonary embolism 27 hours after she gave birth to their daughter. In his courageous and searingly honest memoir, Logelin writes about the first year of his life following the birth of his daughter and the death of his wife. Love the book? You can watch the book come to life in Netflix’s dramatic comedy “Fatherhood,” based on the memoir, it follows Matthew, played by comedian Kevin Hart.

The Bridgertons Series by Julia Quinn: Set between 1813 and 1827 sweeter and fizzier than rival period dramas, the Bridgerton Book Series is a collection of eight novels, each featuring one of the eight children of the late Viscount Bridgerton on how they look for love and happiness in London high society. Enjoy the books? Keep up with the Bridgertons on the Emmy-nominated drama from Shonda Rhimes “Bridgerton” on Netflix.

You Can’t Touch My Hair by Phoebe Robinson: Here is a book about some female empowerment! Robinson is known for her “2 Dope Queens” podcast. In her book, Robinson explains how she’s been unceremoniously relegated to the role of “the Black friend,” as if she is somehow the authority on all things racial. Her book of essays examines her experience as a Black woman in America and their cultural climate.

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon: Here is the perfect nonfiction summer story for you! Six critically acclaimed, bestselling, and award-winning authors bring the glowing warmth and electricity of Black teen love to this interlinked novel of charming, hilarious, and heartwarming stories that shine a bright light through the dark. A summer heatwave blankets New York City in darkness. But as the city is thrown into confusion, a different kind of electricity sparks. A first meeting. Long-time friends. Bitter exes. And maybe, the beginning of something new.

Beach Read by Emily Henry: It is all in the name! “Beach Read” is a perfect read, but isn’t the light summer romance that it appears to be at first glance. A romance writer who no longer believes in love and a literary writer stuck in a rut, engage in a summer-long challenge that may just upend everything they believe about happily ever afters.

Letters to a Young Athlete by Chris Bosh: For the athletes, we’ve got the perfect book for you. Published just last year, “Letters to a Young Athlete” is a great format that combines personal stories of triumph and struggle in the form of lessons. The legendary NBA player shares his remarkable story, infused with hard-earned wisdom about the journey to self-mastery from a life at the highest level of professional sports.