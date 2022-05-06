The+Real+Housewives+of+Atlanta+is+back+and+better

Bravo’s critically acclaimed Atlanta housewives franchise is back and they’re fresher than ever in their new promotional pics and long-awaited trailer.

The new season welcomes new and familiar faces with our returning season 13 ladies Kenya Moore, Kandi Buruss and Drew Sidora, while also welcoming back Sheree Whitfield, long-time friend turned peach-holder Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross, a newcomer to the show.

This season is said to be fresher than before even with the loss of last season’s cast members Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, the show must go on!

Since premiering back in 2008, the Atlanta franchise has proven to be a force of ladies to be reckoned with, but what makes them so talked about?

These ladies can turn a single shade session into an all-out viral meme moment. They don’t shy away from telling the truth, stirring the pot, or holding each other to the fire. They’re quick with their comebacks. Unlike their other housewife counterparts that shy away from confrontation, these women bring the heat to the kitchen all while continuing to be fierce and unapologetic and keeping it all the way real.

“I feel that the show puts Black women in a position to show how women can be bosses and moguls while juggling family as well,” sophomore journalism student Coahh Adams said. “Overall, the show is really entertaining and filled with love, laughter and drama.”

Most would say that the Housewives brand wouldn’t be a thing without the Atlanta franchise which is primarily true. The franchise is the most talked about, always trending and home to all of the viral shady moments we love.

“My favorite housewife is Kandi [because] she stays out of the mess,” freshman nursing student Jordyn Reese said. “They may argue on the show, but compared to others, when one of them is in need they actually come around for each other.”

The show has also led to the production of many other spin-offs such as Kim Zolziack Biermanns’ “Don’t Be Tardy,” Kandi Burruss’ “The Kandi Factory”, “Kandi’s Wedding,” “Kandi’s Ski Trip” and “Kandi & The Gang,” Nene Leakes’ I” Dream of Nene: The Wedding” and Porsha Williams’ “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

According to Straight From The A, Season 13 was one of the franchise’s lowest ratings since their season one pilot, it seems the girls have a lot to make up for this time around.

Fan-favorite Nene Leakes is currently suing the Bravo network and its executive producer, Andy Cohen over an “alleged” racial environment at the beginning of the show. Meanwhile, the franchise has lost other memorable housewives from Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey to Claudia Jordan.

NeNe Leakes says she wanted to drop the hammer on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" years ago … but the execs blacklisted her, making it extremely difficult to take any legal action. https://t.co/IPrqTxlY31 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2022

“Cynthia Bailey used to be the realest on the show and she’s very relatable,” senior accounting student Naya Davis said.

The trailer for the upcoming season was filled with lots of shade, drama and returning faces. We get to see moments of newbie Sanya Richards-Ross battling it out with Drew Sidora, while friend/foe rivals Marlo and Kenya are back at each other’s throats with a seemingly close to a physical shouting match.

The season does not seem to be all drama as we find Sheree taking a new lease on love with Tyrone Gilliam while exploring the life of Marlo Hampton as she juggles business and raising two nephews. We even get to see the return of Apollo Nida, ex-husband to former housewife Phaedra Parks as he’s seen chopping it up with Sheree.

It’s safe to say there is no other franchise like the Atlanta Housewives. They have become trailblazers making the way for other franchises such as the “Real Housewives of Potomac” and others.

You can catch The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.