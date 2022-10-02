N.C. A&T wins their second consecutive game against Bryant

N.C. A&T defeated Bryant 24-13 in their second home game. The Aggies dominated both sides of the ball in the 4th which secured their win.

The 1st quarter was all N.C. A&T. The Aggies were able to keep Bryant from the red-zone and in turn was able to put up 14 points.

Quarterback Jalen Fowler and running back Bhayshul Tuten dominated the run game in the 1st half. Fowler displayed his dual-threat ability with various QB sneaks and scrambling out of the pocket.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs could not get anything going offensively. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus struggled to connect with his receivers through the air.

On top of their offensive struggles, Bryant’s defense seemed very undisciplined in the 1st half. The Bulldogs were called for many costly flags that killed their momentum.

The Aggies went into the 2nd half with a semi-comfortable lead. That lead did not last long.

Bryant started off the 3rd quarter firing on all cylinders. The Bulldogs capped off their first possession of the 2nd half with a rushing touchdown by running back Ishad Byarm.

The Bulldogs were able to force a three-and-out from the Aggies and then capitalized with another field goal to cut the Aggies lead down to 14-13.

A questionable decision by the coaching staff that might’ve caused a change in the tide was the switch from QB Jalen Fowler to QB Zach Yeager.

Fowler was controlling the tempo of the game and was not forcing any turnovers. However, as soon as the Aggies got a lead they replaced him with Yeager.

The offense didn’t flow the same, some tough 50-50 balls were thrown which made the offense slow up. This was a perfect recipe for Bryant getting back in the game.

The Aggies were able to get settled in the 2nd half eventually. Fowler found receiver Sterling Berkhalter for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Aggies began to separate after this touchdown. Defensively the Aggies didn’t hold back, forcing four interceptions.

N.C. A&T will host the Edward Waters on Saturday Oct. 15, at 1:00 pm. The Aggies are looking to extend their win streak to three against the tigers.