Starbucks Fall Menu Items Rated by N.C. A&T Students

Fall has arrived and students at N.C. A&T are ready for the cold weather, multi-colored leaves, and all things pumpkin.

To welcome in the new season in its annual way, ​​Starbucks debuted its eagerly awaited fall menu items on August 30, 2022, marking the beginning of the season.



Students occasionally require a caffeinated pick-me-up due to being on a severely depleted sleep schedule or pushing through a long study session. On a scale of one to ten, students rated their favorite fall drinks and shared their recommendations.

Items on the Starbucks fall menu include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a classic fall favorite students know and love, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the least sweet amongst the others, and the Apple Crisp Oat Milk Latte.

Senior psychology student, Iyanna Humphries, who is a current employee of Starbucks on campus, believes that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be the drink that keeps students warm and content this fall.

“The most popular drink we have on the menu this fall would be the Pumpkin Spice Latte,” Humphries said. “This drink is ordered the most, and it is often purchased iced or frozen. However, as the weather changes the drink is purchased hot, and students love the pumpkin flavor.”

While the pumpkin spice seasonal flavor has been around year after year, not all students have tried this sweet and creamy treat.

Sophomore business administration student Nadia Foxx believes that as the cold weather has infiltrated the campus, she made her way to Starbucks to try the Pumpkin Spice Latte for the first time.

“I was getting a lot of recommendations from other people that have tried this drink, and it’s chilly out so I figured I would try a hot Pumpkin Spice Latte,” Foxx said. “I would rate this drink an 8.5 out of ten. It actually tastes like pumpkin, and it gives me a smooth, warm, fuzzy feeling inside. I will definitely order the Pumpkin Spice Latte again this fall.”

Brisk weather on campus does not always stop students from ordering iced drinks. Freshman public relations student Alayna Williams raves about how iced pumpkin-based drinks remind her of the essence of autumn.

“My favorite drink is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but I especially like it when it is frozen into a frappuccino. I also like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,” Williams said. “I love pumpkin-flavored drinks because they blend perfectly with cinnamon, and neither of the flavors together is overbearing. You get that kind of aroma that reminds you of fall. I rate the iced pumpkin spice lattes and frappuccinos a 10 out of 10.”

While pumpkin spice latte lovers can substitute their choice of milk, oat milk lovers have tried the new fall drink, apple crisp oat milk macchiato. Freshman political science student, Kyndal Coulter, says she knows and loves the pumpkin spice latte but is open to trying new fall items.

“My favorite drink is the iced pumpkin spice latte, and I rate it eight out of 10,” Coulter said. “The only fall item I have tried besides the classic pumpkin spice is the apple crisp oat milk macchiato. I would rate this item a six out of 10, mostly because the apple was a bit too strong, and it tasted somewhat artificial.”

Students can attest that finding a fall favorite will be a journey, but will serve as a cozy refresher for the season to come.

Head over to Starbucks on the lower level of Williams Dining Hall to enjoy these fall favorites. Starbucks is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.