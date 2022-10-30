N.C. A&T pulls off 18-point comeback to beat Campbell in annual Homecoming Game

N.C. A&T defeated Campbell University 45-38 in their annual homecoming game. The Aggies recorded their fifth straight win making them 5-3. This win puts them at the top of the Big South.

Unlike their previous game, the Aggies started out slow, trailing the Campbell Camels 14-0 early in the first quarter. The Fighting Camels were having their way offensively, with quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams recording three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

A 42-yard run by running back Bhayshul Tuten got the Aggies started on offense, but they would not score another touchdown in the first half. The score going into halftime was 28-10.

The halftime entertainment of course showcased the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, but audience members were pleasantly surprised by a guest appearance made by R&B artist Chloe Bailey.

Bailey performed her new song “For the Night” with the N.C. A&T marching band and danced side-by-side with Golden Delight. Bailey would go on to perform at the Homecoming Concert with artists Lil Baby, Glorilla and Nardo Wick.

N.C. A&T found life in the second half. Tuten shifted the momentum the Aggies’ way with a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. On Campbell’s next drive, the defense started to cause some havoc. Linebacker Jacob Roberts intercepted Willams, taking it all the way back for a pick-six.

On the Aggies next drive, quarterback Jalen Fowler found wide receiver Zach Leslie for a 39-yard touchdown. This score gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 30-28.

N.C. A&T scored 20 points in the third quarter, potentially making way for one of the best comebacks the school has ever seen.

Campbell kept the game close, kicking a 25-yard field goal to tie the game at 31-31. However, Leslie’s number was called again, and he took it to the house for a 77-yard touchdown. Leslie then caught the two-point conversion to make the score 38-31.

Again, Campbell would not go down without a fight, scoring another touchdown to tie the game 38-38. To break the tie, N.C. A&T responded with a 6-yard touchdown by running back Wesley Graves.

Campbell had no response for the Aggies which led to one of the bigger victories for A&T this season.

N.C. A&T will host the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday Nov. 5, at 12:00 pm. The Aggies have won the last six games against Norfolk State and look to continue that trend next weekend.