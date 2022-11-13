N.C. A&T defeats Charleston Southern in Final home game

N.C. A&T beat Charleston Southern 20-10 in the final home game of the season. The Aggies continue their dominance in the Big South with their seventh straight win.

The Aggies will end the regular season without dropping a single game on their home turf.

Both teams had offensive woes to start the match, as neither team were able to put up points in the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, the Buccaneers struck first. Buccaneers Quarterback Tony Bartalo completed a pass to running back Jake Lanford for a touchdown to give Charleston Southern a 7-0 lead.

The Aggies knew they had to respond and that they did. N.C. A&T receiver Taymon Cooke ran the kickoff return for a 95-yard touchdown to tie the game up in the second, leaving the score tied at 7-7 heading into halftime.

The Buccaneers struck first again to start the second half of the game. Bartalo completed a deep pass to tight-end Landon Sauers to set up Charleston Southern in the redzone.

The Buccaneers could not get into the endzone and had to settle for a field goal, leaving the score 10-7 at the start of the third.

With the Buccaneers leading the game in the third, Aggie running-back Bhayshul Tuten began to get more involved in the offense.

A 47-yard pass from Fowler to Tuten set up 1st and goal for the Aggies, resulting in a one-yard touchdown run by Tuten to give the Aggies the lead. After a missed extra point, the score stood at 13-10.

After a holdout by the Aggies defense, the Aggies quickly got the ball back and Fowler completed the six-yard pass to Tuten for his second touchdown of the match, giving the Aggies a 10-point lead to end the third.

This game was Tuten’s seventh straight game with at least one touchdown and ninth straight game with 100+ rushing yards, which ties the record in the Big South.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth quarter, leaving the match’s final score 20-10, with the Aggies claiming victory.

The Aggies face Gardner-Webb for their last regular season game, where they’ll have the chance to be crowned Big South champions for the first time since the university switched conferences.

The game will be on Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. This game will determine who will have bragging rights in the Big South. To stream the game, visit ESPN+ and stay up to date with the Aggies football team by visiting N.C. A&T Football.