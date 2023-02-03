Students’ Thoughts on Obligatory Dress Codes

An intense argument on Twitter about dress codes on college campuses caught the eye of many. Early in January, a post went viral on Twitter about a syllabus created by a Black male computer science professor at N.C. A&T. Students and Twitter users alike were not happy with the content of the dress code.

The tweet mentioned that the syllabus prohibited the wearing of hoodies, bonnets, durags and shorts that were considered “coochie cutter,” “booty” and “twerk” shorts. Though the professor’s name was not released, approximately 3 million accounts have viewed his dress code requirements in his class and various opinions have been made.

Quite a few individuals on the platform believe that the professor has the student’s best interests at heart and is preparing them for the working world. Meanwhile others concluded that he is “anti-Black” for using terms such as “twerk” and “coochie cutter.”

Honors freshman nursing student, Kaylin Parks feels that it is not the woman’s responsibility to reduce the likelihood of a man’s eye being drawn to her.

“If you as a man are distracted by women and what women choose to wear, then you need to check yourself,” Parks said. “I should not have to limit my wardrobe just to make you comfortable.”

However, there was one item on the syllabus regarding the dress code requirements in his class that was universally disagreed with. Several believed that the professor thinks hoodies should not be worn to class because it insinuates criminal behavior. When in fact, hoodies along with bonnets and durags have played a major role in Black culture.

Hoodies, since the 1970s have been a classic look in the world of Hip-Hop. But because Hip-Hop has not always been in good standing with the white community, the fashion attire that comes with the genre has not been either. Thus hoodies, bonnets and durags have been frowned upon in corporate America.

Students all around N.C. A&T campus have shared their thoughts and opinions on the situation including freshman honors mechanical engineering student, Jodi Goins who says that students come from various different backgrounds. Therefore, professors implementing their own impression on what is considered professional versus what is not, should not be acceptable.

“I don’t think that the professor should have those requirements knowing that we attend an HBCU and knowing that hoodies and durags are parts of our culture,” Goins said

Junior honors mechanical engineering student, Phil Smith also shared his thoughts stating that had the professor been different in his wording on the syllabus, all this controversy may have not happened in the first place.

“I feel like the main thing he did wrong was be so unprofessional in his wording,” Smith said. “I understand why he may not think “coochie cutter shorts” are appropriate for the classroom, but I think he could have been more professional in his description of the syllabus.”

After receiving much backlash from the N.C. A&T student population and outside community, the dress code guidelines have since been removed from the syllabus.