N.C. A&T adds seven new signees on signing day

The new head coach of Aggie football hit the ground running and finished his first signing day with seven new signees adding to the five signed in the early signing period.

Head coach Vincent Brown focused on the defensive side heavily after the early signing period. Out of the seven players signed, six of them played defense. Coach Brown looks to build on the great defense the Aggies had last year.

Coach Brown seems like a coach that lives and dies in the trenches. The head coach signed three offensive linemen during the early signing period and added three defensive linemen after. In the signing period, Coach Brown signed offensive linemen Spencer Webb out of Alton, Illinois. The following two linemen came from Virginia: Sterling Wiggins, 6 feet 6 inches tall, out of Woodbridge, and Brock Stukes from Chesapeake.

Successful National Signing Day!! Congrats to all the new Aggies who signed early and today! ✍ Time to compete for a championship!#AggiePride | #Elite | #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/ttznZfIATu — Aggie Pride (@NCATFootball) February 1, 2023

The three defensive linemen the staff added were Giovanni Divers from McDonough, Georgia. Divers earned Region 2 Class 5A second-team honors. They picked up another commitment from Josh Iseah from Charlotte, North Carolina, coming out of Independence High School.

Iseah is excited to get to campus in the summer. “I just want to help the team win football games and get better each and every day,” Isaiah told me.

The staff was also able to land a transfer from Jacksonville State University, Mitchell Etheridge III. In high school, Etheridge earned first-team All-Region honors before redshirting his freshman year at Jacksonville St. I got a chance to catch up with Etheridge as he is already on campus.

“The atmosphere here is great. Only being up here for a month I can tell this place is special,” Etheridge said. “I’m looking forward to competing and winning a championship here at A&T.”

The coach also signed three linebackers during this signing period. Barry “B.J” Turner committed to the University of Charlotte out of Page High School right here in Greensboro. Turner’s father is a Sports Hall of Famer here at A&T. The next two linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class come from the Peach State. Terien George out of Douglas County High, and Kade Moledor out of Dawson County High. Moledor received the honor of Regional Defensive Player of the Year.

The departure of Big South’s leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten after transferring to Virginia Tech will be a big blow for the Aggie offense. The Aggies return sophomore running back Wesley Graves, who took the load off of Tuten and signed running back Shimique Blizzard out of Chesapeake, Virginia.

The staff was able to lock up a commitment from dynamic quarterback Kevin White Jr. out of Virginia. White Jr. committed when Sam Washington was head coach, and usually recruits change their mind after a head coach switch, but White stayed committed.

Aggies Announce 2023 Signing Day Class https://t.co/ENzYRbOJNa — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) February 1, 2023

Kevin led his team to a 13-1 record after losing in the state championship game. He was named Virginia Beach District Offensive Player of the Year after he stacked up 4,487 total yards and 61 touchdowns. With Senior quarterback Jalen Fowler leaving, there will be a spot to fill in the quarterback room this spring, and Kevin White Jr. looks to step in and take the starting position.

Brown made sure to give Kevin a weapon on the outside, Jayvonne Dillard, out of Lithonia, Georgia. Dillard went to Miller Grove High School, where he earned All-Region 6 4A first-team honors. Coach Brown will have to replace quite a few transfers while also implementing his style of play, philosophy, and expectation levels.

During spring ball, the staff will evaluate all the returning players and new signees to see where the team could be headed into next season. The incoming freshmen look to make an immediate impact and earn a starting spot.

We’ll see what impact these new signees can have on the upcoming football season and how new Head Coach Vincent Brown can perform in his first as A&T head coach.