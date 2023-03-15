New HBCU Bobble Head Series: A Game-Changing Winner Out of the Park!

N.C. A&T continues writing their Black history by being the newest addition to the HBCU Bobblehead series produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is run by CEO Phil Skylar.

The Aggie bobble head stands and shakes tall with a #43 Basketball jersey joins twelve other HBCU bobbleheads such as North Carolina Central University, Howard University and Norfolk State University.

“We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans and communities,” Skylar said.

N.C. A&T will receive a percentage of the sales generated from the bobblehead.

Sincere Burnette, a sophomore electrical engineering student, is glad to see the university receive the recognition it deserves.

“Growing up in Greensboro and around N.C. A&T, it has been dope to see that we are getting more notoriety and respect,” Burnette said.

The Greensboro native, has also been a member of N.C. A&T’s football team for almost three years. Seeing HBCU athletics being recognized for the contribution they make towards their schools have resulted in opportunities such as the bobblehead series.

“N.C. A&T has always been great when it comes to athletics, but I do not think it has ever received the true recognition it deserves,” Burnette said. “It is nice to know other HBCUs are getting recognized as well, but the energy instilled in N.C. A&T remains the same.”

Burnette suggests the next endeavor that N.C. A&T should conquer, as he expects the university to receive more recognition in the future.

“N.C. A&T should definitely look into personalized merchandise for the campus such as T-shirts and vintage jerseys,” Burnette said. “There is no reason that we did not utilize the Run Me My Money meme.”

The meme refers to the viral video of former N.C. A&T football coach Sam Washington chanting “Tell them, bring me my money,” following an Aggie football team victory in the team locker room.

The video surfaced on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram with users making relatable quotes and memes with the video attached.

In addition to N.C.A&T having an official bobblehead to its name, Sincere Burnette shares what Aggie Pride means to him.

“To keep a long story short, Aggie Pride is a lifestyle and a way of life,” Burnette said. “It is just something you have as soon as you get a taste of what is on campus.”

Visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website to learn more about the Aggie bobblehead and more on the HBCU collection.