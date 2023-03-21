Student Thoughts’ on Campus Recreation Center Renovation

The Campus Recreation Center at N.C. A&T reopened for students and staff after a prolonged renovation process. The news broke out during the school’s spring break, which gave students a sense of contentment, as they were preparing to return to the university.

Since the start of the semester, there were several ongoing conversations about the Rec Center, with individuals questioning when the gym would open.

EJ Jones, a sophomore accounting student is just one of many students ready and excited to get back into the gym. Jones has anticipated this day for what he says felt like forever.

“I have been looking forward to this, as it has felt like an eternity since I was last here. Now, it’s time to set a PR in our new gym alongside my fellow Aggies,” Jones said.

Jones has been an active member of the Campus Recreation Center and became a very familiar face. Students like himself relish the ability to exercise and set new goals as they continuously work to increase their strength.

Chris Smith, a sophomore Business Management Entrepreneurship student, is also a diligent gym rat, who steadily finds a way to the Rec Center.

“The gym is where I can be in my own world and just focus on myself. Also, it allows me to get content and show people my progress on my workout page”, Smith said.

Last year Smith made an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing his workouts for people to see. The majority of his footage was taken at the Rec Center, as it is clear that he found his comfort there and made sure to be consistent.

While this is not only flattering news for students and staff, it is great for those who work at the Rec Center as their on-campus job. Many of the staff members were obligated to find other sources of income since they were not receiving similar payments as previously experienced.

Kamari Manns, a junior kinesiology student, has been working at the gym since the start of his sophomore year. He was elated once notified that the Rec Center was returning to normal operations.

“With the gym opening, I feel back to normal again,” Manns said. “Seeing the gym environment being brought back into place makes me feel relieved. The impact this has had on me has been alleviating because of the stress of not knowing when. Nonetheless, I am just glad to be back after all this time.”

The Campus Recreation Center has made out to be a substantial piece of N.C. A&T’s prestigious campus. Although there was a delay, students and staff are now coming back with an updated gym and can set those milestones they have in mind. Also, there were several quality adjustments were made to areas such as its floor, walls and mirrors.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Thursday 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

You can follow the Campus Recreation Center on all platforms at ncatcampusrec.