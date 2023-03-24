Highlighting+the+2022-23+NBA+MVP+Race

As the 2022-2023 NBA season inches closer to its close, the Kia NBA MVP race seems like it is just getting started.

The top three candidates leading the MVP race this season are Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Each of these players have not only put together consistent performances throughout the season, but also shown they are the most valuable players to their teams.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is taking the lead as the MVP favorite at betting sites in Las Vegas. Finishing as runner-up for the MVP award for the past two seasons, Embiid has 10 straight 30-point performances, and averages 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Before losing to the Chicago Bulls in double overtime on Monday, Embiid also led the 76ers to eight straight wins. The team sits at third seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 49-23.

This seems like the year that Embiid will finally add the NBA MVP award to his resume as he is the current betting odds favorite to win.

🚨 Joel Embiid is now the favorite to win MVP 🚨 (Via ESPN, DraftKings, PointsBet and BetOnline) pic.twitter.com/DsYQpyxw8r — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2023

North Carolina A&T students gave their thoughts on who they think should win the MVP award this season. Both Jalen Cherry and Walton Ferguson think the current front-runner for the award does deserve to win the award.

“I believe Joel Embiid should win NBA MVP this year because he’s been dominating on both ends of the floor. He’s leading the league in scoring with 33.6 ppg,” said Cherry. “His presence drastically impacts his team’s performance. The 76ers are a top three team in the East because of him.”

Embiid took the top spot from the current reigning MVP Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic. With Denver losing five of their last seven games, Jokic has lost the lead.

The Nuggets still sits atop of the Western Conference with a 49-24 record and as favorites to come out of the West. Jokic averages 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. With Jokic being so close to averaging a triple double, he has to find a way to stop Denver’s slump to regain the top spot in the MVP race.

Lastly in the race is forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks currency sit atop of the Eastern Conference and are fighting to maintain their lead with a 52-20 record.

Antetokounmpo is no stranger to this race, he is already a two-time MVP winner. With the Denver Nuggets struggling, Antetokounmpo has a chance to move into the No. 2 spot in the race if he and the Bucks can maintain the lead in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks also went on a 15 game win streak at the start of 2023 thanks in part to the man fans call the “Greek Freak.” Antetokounmpo currently averages 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds & 5.5 assists per game.

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated MVP Ladder: 1. Joel Embiid

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Luka Doncic

6. Domantas Sabonis

7. Julius Randle

8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

9. James Harden

10. Damian Lillard — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 24, 2023

Journalism student Walton Ferguson believes Embiid’s on-court play this season has been otherworldly. Even though the other candidates have had successful seasons so far, Embiid’s play has distinguished him as the favorite for the award.

“Joel Embiid should win because averaging 33 points along with 10 boards as a center is crazy. Jokic has his team at the No. 1 seed in the West but his play hasn’t been as good as Embiid’s to me,” Ferguson said.

Embiid has finished as the runner-up to the MVP award for the past two seasons. The famous saying “third time’s a charm” seems like it will take effect this season for Embiid as he has proven himself to be the standout in the race this year.

Averaging 36.1 points on 62.7-percent shooting this year, a point could be made that Embiid is playing the best ball of his career. With his play coming at the most crucial part of the NBA season, it seems like Embiid has the NBA MVP award all but locked up this season.