New era in Aggieland is set to kick off for N.C. A&T Football

Caulin Avery, theSCORE Editor
August 29, 2023
Pedro Dudley Jr

The N.C. A&T Aggies held a press conference in the Student Center Room 385 Monday; ahead of the Aggies football team season opener against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. When asked about going against a team the Aggies “should lose to,” head coach Vincent Brown said, “It’s about we, us and ours. It’s not about them.” 

“I’ve been a part of these games where you’re supposed to lose because they have more resources and scholarship players,” Brown said. “But I’ve also been on the other side of those games.”

Brown doesn’t think the Thursday kickoff will impact his team, and they’ll be ready to play.

“The gameday is just the gameday, and we make our schedule adjustments,” Brown said. “Thursday is no different for us than what Saturday will look like.”

Brown said he is impressed with how the players adjust to a different play and coaching style.

“Very pleased with how the players bought in with the different style of offense and radically different style of defense,” Brown said. “Our kids have done a tremendous job of understanding that.” 

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced preseason conference honors on July 25. Junior cornerback Karon Prunty made the preseason All-CAA defensive team and senior offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart made the preseason All-CAA offensive team. Senior Taymon Cooke was tabbed as an honorable mention kick returner. 

“Looking for them to lead the team, be that guy,” said Brown when asked what he expects from those players. “Practice and play like that. None of the preseason rankings or honors matter; it’s about the here and now. Be elite.”

Before his position with the Aggies, Brown was a  defensive coordinator at William & Mary and looks to lean on his defense with the Aggies.

“I would hope so,” said Brown when asked if he believes the defense will be the team’s strength. “As a defensive-minded coach, we have certain principles we operate with. We can’t let the opponent throw the ball over our heads and must stop the run.”
