Things+to+Do+during+Fall+Break

As busy college students with a never-ending list of assignments to turn in, club meetings to go to, scheduling time to study, eat and hang out with friends– having a break during the school year is something we all enjoy.

Some students like to carve Jack-o-lanterns and watch scary movies or try new drinks at Starbucks in their free time, as the seasons change. James Toon, an honors freshman student states, “I plan on taking advantage of all the fall festivities in Greensboro, like the pumpkin patch and Farmer’s Market.”

During this time off from classes, Aggies will have the chance to catch up on all things rest and relaxation, with a bit of fun mixed in as well.

But, one of the topics on many students’ minds is, “What should I do during the upcoming fall break?” Have no fear, because the list you need is right here!

Weatherspoon Art Museum

1005 Spring Garden St.

This museum is actually located very close to the UNCG campus and is the greatest collection of modern art in the Southeast region. The Weatherspoon Museum focuses on American art and was founded in 1941 by George Ivy. The museum is said to have a spectacular exhibition program, with over 6,000 art pieces. If you love the arts or wish to explore a variety of paintings, the Weatherspoon Art Museum is a great place to start!

Greensboro Ice House

6119 Landmark Center Blvd.

What better way to pass the time as we count down the days between autumn and winter holidays than by fine-tuning our ice-skating abilities? This ice skating rink is open all year, and provides public skating sessions, youth or adult hockey and beginner and figure skating lessons.

The Ice House is currently hiring new staff members if this is something that interests you. You can visit the Ice House starting on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:15-10:15 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are 1:45-3:45 p.m. To keep up with any changes to their hours of operation, click here to visit their website and take a look at the Greensboro Ice House’s monthly schedule. Don’t forget to wear long pants with a sweater or sweatshirt when testing your ice-skating skills.

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene St.

During its grand opening in 1927, the Carolina Theatre was the largest theatre in the state of North Carolina! Located in downtown Greensboro, the Carolina Theatre is the city’s original performing arts center.

Various showings range from genres like classic and independent movies, dance & community theatre and on the third floor, local performances are held. You can support this performing arts center by donating, or attending a show!

During October, the Carolina Theatre will show horror classics at 8 p.m., such as Scream Nightmare on Oct. 5, the Blair Witch Project on Oct. 6 and Friday the 13th on Oct. 13. If you’re a professional theatre student or you just like a good play, make your way down to the Carolina Theatre.

TRIBE Thrift

1607 W. Friendly Ave.

Richard Obi, honors sophomore pre-nursing student, is fond of curating his clothing collection, just like many students here at N.C. A&T. As far as shopping recommendations go, Obi shared that one of his favorite ways to shop is to thrift.

“Any thrift store located in downtown Greensboro,” Obi said.

So, we took his recommendation into consideration and found TRIBE! This thrift store is filled with one-of-a-kind clothing pieces and accessories to match any outfit in your closet.

TRIBE is the second location opened, the first shop, known as Thrift Chic Boutique opened in 2021. The shop not only features artwork from up-and-coming artists in the area, it also has a coffee nook and video game area for patrons to pass the time. If you check out TRIBE, tell them the A&T Register sent you!

Nailed It DIY Greensboro

403 State St.

At this DIY studio, you can hand build & design wooden decor for your room or give it as a gift to a family member or friend.

Nailed It DIY is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with hours that vary. You can book an appointment as a group of 4 or more participants, and their inspiration guide is available online to look at if you are stumped on what to design. Click here!

If you don’t want to go inside the studio, you can still create something of your own, by joining a virtual party or picking up a Take and Make kit! We can’t wait to see what you all design!

Cheesecakes by Alex

315 S Elm St.

Cheesecakes by Alex offers three ordering sizes and 22 flavors for patrons to choose from. Interested customers can also deliver these sweet treats right to their doosterp through Doordash.

If you’re not a cheesecake lover, pastries are served as well– cakes, cupcakes, muffins, turnovers, cookies and more. Cheesecakes by Alex also has a Winston-Salem location, for any interested customers spending time there for fall break.

Nightmares around Elm Street (Ghost Tour)

300 W Washington St.

If you’re looking for a spooky excursion to experience with your friends, the Carolina History and Haunts Greensboro ghost tour may be the perfect pick for you!

On this hair-raising tour, guests can travel to locations in downtown Greensboro, and hear ghost stories for as long as 90 minutes! Some of the stops include Hamburger Square, Chakras Spa Alley and M’Coul’s Public House.

For all lovers of spooky season, halloween and just plain horror, make sure to add this ghostly night of fun to your list of things to do this fall break.





