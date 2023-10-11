Meet Jordyn Foster, the first woman and youngest Director of Football Operations in N.C. A&T history

N.C. A&T alum Jordyn Foster has opened doors for young, black women aspiring to pursue careers in the sports industry. This past spring, Foster received her bachelor’s in sports science and fitness management with a concentration in business administration.

Now at just 22 years old, Foster is the first woman and youngest director of football operations in A&T history.

Born and raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Foster discovered her passion while working as a senior pool manager. “It helped me realize I loved managing,” Foster said. “I love how it felt. I love being organized.”

During her academic career, Foster also interned at Quality Control Sports and participated in the National Football League’s Experinceship Program.

“I give all glory to god,” Foster said. “I applied to the NFL Experienceship Program the year before and was denied. I applied again with these experiences under my belt and was accepted.”

Paving her own way is not new for Foster. During her junior year at A&T, Foster began her internship under JaQuan Respass, the previous director of football operations.

“I walked in and asked the director of football operations if I could be his intern,” Foster said. “He never had an intern before under him. So I was the first one.”

Throughout her internship, Foster gained firsthand experience of what it takes to be a director of operations. “The most important thing about my position is the attention to detail,” she shared. “There are numerous moving parts.

The job involves multiple responsibilities, from coordinating travel plans and managing expense reports to overseeing media training or parent newsletters.

While learning what it takes to be a director of football operations, Respass quickly became a mentor to Foster. He is a 2016 A&T graduate with a sports science and fitness management degree. Respass served as A&T’s director of football operations for five years.

In March of 2023, Respass left A&T to continue his career in football operations in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, leaving a spot where Jordyn could fill right in. The opportunity fell right into her lap.

After expressing interest in the position, head coach Vincent Brown placed Foster under a three-month interview period before graduation. Foster used this opportunity to demonstrate her qualifications, and it paid off when Brown told her, “‘Jordyn, your future is to become the next A&T DFO.”

Although, navigating the sports industry as a young woman is not a walk in the park. Jordyn describes how she deals with working in a male-dominated field.