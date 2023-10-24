Fans gear up for the NBA Season

As fans settle into the fall season, many are looking forward to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The season kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with two games. The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. and the Phoenix Suns will play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.

Last year, the Nuggets eliminated the Lakers in the playoffs, which led to the franchise’s first-ever championship title against the Miami Heat.

Lakers’ guard D’Angelo Russell described his eagerness to start the season with a unified team on the court.

“I love the continuity that we added to our team, the comradery off the floor. I think all of that plays a major part in the success of the team,” Russell said. “Not having that is a big part of winning and losing games. Having it now will be a big part of winning and losing games.”

Darvin Ham, the Lakers head coach is entering his second season with the team. The position is Ham’s first ever head coaching gig. He described how the team is coming off a strong preseason and looking forward to continuing the momentum.

“I’m pretty positive we’re in a really good place and so we just have to continue to build on what we’ve already established,” Ham said.

Lakers’ forward Lebron James will enter his 21st season and is only one of six players to do so.

A junior electrical engineering student, Antonio Medrano, described his feelings on James’ upcoming season.

“I’m definitely watching the Suns, Bucks and Lakers. I really just want Lebron to get another ring,” Medrano said “I think he can do it. He just has some tough competition to beat for sure.”

The season begins with some major changes among key players for teams in the NBA. Kevin Durant played with the Warriors for three seasons from 2017-2019 and is now a forward for the Suns.

The season opener game will be the first time Durant has played on Golden State’s court since he represented Brooklyn back in 2021.

Chris Paul will debut in his first season with the Warriors after being traded to the Washington Wizards during the offseason. The Warriors then traded guard Jordan Poole for Paul.

Despite being a seasoned player in the league, Paul described how he is still nervous about the season.

“Steph [Curry] asked me that today during practice when I was warming up,” Paul said when asked if he was nervous about the season. “I told him, the minute you don’t get that, it’s time to be done. We talked about that for a little while. Definitely excited and ready to go.”

Gavin Bowden, a junior management information systems student, is excited to tune into the games and shared his predictions for the rest of the season.

“I’ll definitely be tuning in tomorrow. As far as the rest of the season, Lebron is one of my favorite players and I believe he will go to the finals,” Bowden said. “I’m excited to see what Victor Wembanyama does this season also. I see him averaging 20.”

Both games will be broadcast nationally on TNT and can be streamed on the mobile app.