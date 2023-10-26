Kaili Doctor: Serving Up Excellence in the World of Volleyball

From middle school to college, Kaili Doctor has been asserting her dominance on the volleyball court. Born in Mars, Pennsylvania, playing sports is not new to Doctor; she started playing basketball, then switched to volleyball in middle school, and has been triumphant on her journey to success.

“I had already been playing basketball since 3rd grade, and when I moved to Pittsburgh in 7th grade, multiple people told me to try out,” Doctor said. “I knew nothing about the sport, but I liked it.”

The switch from basketball to volleyball was an easy adjustment for Doctor, and her passion for volleyball increased immensely throughout her career.

“I’d say what makes me most passionate about the sport is being able to block out everything else going on in life,” Doctor shared. “I get to play a sport that brings me away from reality and lets me be free in a way.”

As an athlete, volleyball has been Doctor’s safe haven, but her competitive spirit has been flowing through her veins all her life and she’s been able to harness her energy into playing.

“I’ve always been a competitive player, whether it was basketball or volleyball.” said the freshman from Mars, Pennsylvania. “That’s just how I’ve grown up, as a competitor,”

Doctor’s competitiveness, work ethic and determination have allowed her to gain numerous accomplishments, but more recently, her Freshman of the Week honors.

Doctor earned this honor on Oct. 9 after she totaled 30 kills in two games against Hofstra University.

Doctor shared what an honor it has been to be recognized at this level and how important it is for her to continue pushing herself to be the best player she can be.

“It means a lot to me to receive some recognition. when I played club ball, I was never the one to receive an accolade,” Doctor said. “It lets me know that people see my hard work and efforts… I still need to work harder each week to outdo myself.”

Hard work and success is nothing without the proper support system and with the help and love from her family and her boyfriend, she’s been able to push herself to become a better player.

“My family and my boyfriend, along with his family, motivate me every day,” Doctor shared. “They make sure that I constantly am taking care of business and doing the best that I can at all times,”

Doctor’s next plans are to beat her match-high number of 19 kills and to receive the Rookie of the Year title for the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) conference.

To keep up with Doctor and N.C. A&T volleyball, follow N.C. A&T Athletics and N C A&T VOLLEYBALL.